Enter Bushnell

By the time you read this, industry stalwart Bushnell will have just announced their entry into the handgun optics Octagon with two new models: the RXS-100 and RXS-250 Reflex sights. While the two models vary in price, don’t think of the pair as cost effective and premium choices. The dual SKU strategy is where Bushnell got it exactly right. Let me explain.

Many manufacturers jumped on the pistol red dot bandwagon, announcing a new optic designed for “whatever.” And therein lies the problem. A good optic is defined entirely by its suitability for a specific use.

Want an optic for competition or range plinking? Then attributes like size and structure will emphasize optimal visibility with less regard to concealment and even durability. A “range optic” might have a manual on/off switch because “always on” functionality really doesn’t matter. Manufacturers can do things like build a brighter dot because they’re less concerned about batteries running dry.

If you’re looking for an optic for defensive use, then the feature priority matrix changes. In my view, some form of always on is an absolute and non-negotiable requirement, even if this means a smaller or less bright dot.

Compact size and extreme durability are a must. How many times are you going to knock the optic on something while going about your daily business? For this use, the dot absolutely, positively has to work — all the time.

The RXS-100 is the general-purpose 4-MOA dot, complete with larger window and manual controls. The RXS-250, also 4-MOA, is the rugged defensive sight, although there is nothing preventing you from using it for whatever purpose you like. It’s got a tank-like protective body and runs for 50,000 hours. That’s over five years. Change it every other year for worry-free reliability. You’ll also note a chamfered, low-profile shape designed to hide easily and avoid snags on draws from concealment — features not required on a competition model.

The new Bushnell models share the Leupold DeltaPoint footprint, already adopted by most pistol manufacturers. Whether buying a new pistol with a slide cut for optics or swapping your existing slide for a new one, you should have no trouble with compatibility.

Maybe it’s time to give pistol optics a try?

