The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics open this Friday, bumped back a full year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The good news is shooting events this year will get more attention than one might expect.

NBCOlympics.com recently published the schedule of shooting events available for livestreaming, with the first event — women’s air rifle finals — beginning Friday night at 9:45 p.m. EDT, which is 6:45 p.m. for readers on the West Coast.

Saturday’s events include men and women’s air pistol. Men’s air pistol finals start at 2:30 a.m. Eastern/11:30 p.m. Pacific, so you’ll be up all night if that’s your favorite event. The women’s air pistol final begins at 10:15 p.m. EDT/7:15 p.m. PDT.

The men’s air rifle finals begin at 2:30 a.m. Eastern/11:30 p.m. Pacific on Sunday.

Throughout next week, assorted shooting events will be livestreamed. Scheduled events include the men’s and women’s skeet final starting at 1:50 a.m. EDT/10:50 p.m. PDT as well as a mixed team 10-meter air pistol match on Monday at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT. Next Friday’s event is the Women’s sport pistol finals, with livestreaming starting at 1 a.m. EDT.

Next Saturday, July 31, there’s a mixed trap competition starting at 12:30 a.m. EDT followed by the Women’s 3-position 50-meter rifle finals starting at 3 a.m. EDT.

It all wraps up for shooting on Monday, Aug. 2 with the men’s rapid fire pistol final beginning at 1:30 a.m. EDT and the men’s 3-position 50-meter rifle event at 3:50 a.m. EDT.

