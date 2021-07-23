You’ve heard of George Smith Patton, the horse soldier turned WWII legendary tank commander whose trademark was a pair of ivory-handled revolvers — a .45 Colt SAA with which he dispatched a couple of Pancho Villa’s guys and a .357 Magnum Smith & Wesson.

Patton was in the Olympics, back in 1912. The games were in Stockholm, and the future general competed in the 25-meter pistol match with a .38-caliber Colt instead of the traditional .22-caliber handguns used by other competitors.

The story we found at Wired said Patton fired 20 rounds at the target but judges only recorded 17 holes in the paper. Patton contended that the missing three rounds actually passed through holes already in the target, an argument that would seem entirely plausible to anyone who has ever fired nice tight groups into a competition target. Nevertheless, Patton’s score was dinged and he finished about halfway back in the field.

Was “Old Blood-and-Guts” wrongly denied a perfect score? For a guy to punch 17 holes at 25 meters with a handgun only to completely miss the paper with three rounds seems impossible. It is incredulous to me someone with Patton’s handgun skills — as demonstrated by his target — could possibly miss the paper entirely three times. Hmmm?

https://www.wired.com/2012/08/george-s-patton-pentathlete/