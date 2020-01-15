One Man's Trash...

Legalities

When I brought the now-clean guns back to my friend I offered him $100 for the rifle and passed on the shotgun. My dad used to tell me, “Son, you’ve got it backwards. The idea is to buy low and sell high, but you always seem to go the other direction.” That’s because whenever I try to buy low, it always happens like it did this time. Jim turned down my offer. I wasn’t particularly flush with cash then so didn’t up the ante.



When I started to write this about the guns, I figured pictures of the actual guns would be nice. But, my friend told me he no longer had the guns — his wife had sold them. Jim’s wife managed to sell the two guns at a fair price to her brother and father, and she gave the proceeds to their neighbor, the original owner. So, there’s a nice ending to the guns-in-the-trash story.



But there’s more to consider here. Is it legal being the “acquiring” party of something that normally would require a government form for transfer? In many states, individuals can transfer ownership of firearms without Federal paperwork. I know some of the “socialist” states — you know the ones I’m talking about — have laws against it, but this happened in Texas. Putting guns in the trash is certainly not making sure a criminal doesn’t get his hands on them, but this lady apparently didn’t know there were guns in what she was throwing away.



I’ve lost two firearms in my life. One was stolen — shoplifted actually — during a busy time in the store and a momentary distraction by our store personnel. It was recovered by police later. The other gun was one of my favorite little revolvers that unknowingly was knocked off the magnet under my desk where it normally hung, into the trash can. The can was emptied into a larger trash can and deposited on the curb on trash pickup day. The revolver’s absence was not discovered until the trash had been picked up. The little gem was buried deep in the landfill by the end of the day, never to see the light of day again. Ouch.