Sight Options

For those who want a less “snaggy” option to the traditional BoMar-style rear sight, John Harrison of Harrison Design has the right replacement. The BoMar style sight cut is complex but John has a nicely shaped fixed rear sight that fits the cut. A small dovetail filler piece is slid into the current dovetail, the steel body of the new sight is screwed into the filler piece with two hex head screws secured with LocTite. The fit and finish are excellent. There are no square edges to get caught on clothing during a draw. Sights are available for most of the major manufacturers in solid black, single or twin lamp tritium. Mated front sights are also available.

Chow like many smiths in the early days of 1911 gunsmithing had to work with very little in the way of oversized parts. It’s to these early smiths’ credit they custom made everything by hand. Young gunsmiths can learn a lot from their work, I know I do.

I really would have liked to have met Mr. Chow. He was certainly ahead of his time, meticulous in his methods and a great shooter. There are a lot of little-known gunsmiths from the ’50s and ’60s who led the way in customizing. Many of today’s custom features grew out of their work.

Subscribe To American Handgunner