Tank's Modular Moon-Clip Loader

Anyone who’s ever loaded moon clips by hand knows firsthand how true those words are. Moon clips allow us to shoot rimless cartridges in revolvers by providing head space with a metal clip. It’s these clips, resembling Kung-Fu throwing-stars — and just as dangerous — causing all the trouble.



Next time you hear someone bellyache about their nasty paper cut, you’ll scowl and exclaim, “Ha! You have no idea what pain is until you’ve filleted your thumb and index finger to the bone, wrestling with a moon clip!” Chances are, they’ll stare at you and walk away. Ask me how I know.



Here’s a cheap, easy way to load those dastardly death-clips, blood-free and with ease. It’s really not my idea, I found it on YouTube, but figured I’d share it with you guys and gals so you can load-away the safe way.



You should be able to figure this out with the few pics here. Basically, you run a bolt through the aluminum making sure the head is the right distance from the side. Then you put a clip over the bolt head and feed in a case. As you turn the clip (with a wrench under the aluminum) the back wall of the angle cams the round into the clip. Magic, if you ask me!

