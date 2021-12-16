National Survey Says Leave Our Guns Alone

With Christmas just over the horizon, Santa Claus recently dropped a lump of coal into the stockings of gun prohibitionists. The Rasmussen polling firm found 51 percent of likely U.S. voters “believe that, if the federal government had a list of gun owners in the United States, it is likely the government would eventually confiscate all guns.”

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Nov. 14-15, with a margin of sampling error of +/- 3 percentage points.

Gun registration by the federal government is not allowed, though many states require it in one form or another. California and New York are notorious for this. It’s a privacy issue that perhaps one day will land in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. There can be only two reasons the government would want to register firearms: to tax them or to take them.

Rasmussen reported that 49 percent of voters either own a gun or live with someone who does. It is estimated there are more than 100 million gun owners and they own somewhere north of 350-400 million firearms. Fifty-eight percent of those voters think the federal government would eventually move to confiscate guns if a national list of gun owners existed.

“That includes 36% who think confiscation would be ‘Very Likely,’” Rasmussen’s poll confirmed.

There is an alarming revelation in the survey. The split is even between those who think the federal government should keep track of who owns guns in this country (44%) and those who don’t want the government knowing who owns guns or how many (44%). The remaining 12 percent aren’t sure one way or the other.

Most gun owners of my acquaintance hold fast to the belief it is nobody’s business if they own a gun or how many guns they own, and it is certainly none of the government’s business.

