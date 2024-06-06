Gettin’ Loaded

Breakfast

When I awoke, the indiscriminate smell of frying bacon wafted through the air, mixed with the heady aroma of strong, black Mexican coffee. Funny how such an invisible force is strong enough to lift a grown man out of bed, even when it is still pitch dark out! After washing my face and brushing my teeth, I dressed and met Dobe in the kitchen.

The ol’ codger was standing in front of his large, black, 12” well-seasoned cast iron skillet, flipping thick, hand-cut bacon with a fork. As it fried and sizzled in its own juices, Dobe would shift it around and flip it when appropriate until it was cooked to perfection. Suspended in its own grease, he lifted each piece of pork belly out of the pan, letting any excess grease drip back in. Once the last piece was out, he immediately cracked six eggs into the pan, keeping the yolks intact, frying the eggs over easy. When they were firm enough to flip, he did so without breaking any yolks. When they were ready, he lifted the eggs out, paused as the grease drained back into the pan, and placed three eggs each onto white China plates. “Grab your coffee and set down before these eggs get cold,” Dobe demanded.

A large plate of bacon was set next to me, along with biscuits browned to perfection. “After breakfast, we’ll start casting up some bullets. I got the pot filled with lead, and it’s heating up now. No sense wasting time!” he said. I don’t think Dobe ever wasted a second during his day. Everything he did was well thought out and deliberate. Even when he appeared to be doing nothing, his mind was always working, plotting three steps ahead of what he was going to do next so as to get it done in the most efficient way possible.

“After we cast them, you can start lube/sizing them on the Lyman 450. I have it set up for those .44 Keiths. Then we’ll load them up!” he said. “After lunch, we’ll reap the benefit of our labors and go shooting!”

The old codger had a full day planned before lunch, but that was Dobe!

As we entered Dobe’s casting shack, only the faintest smell of hot lead was noticeable. “See why we cleaned the alloy and made them ingots yesterday? Can’t hardly smell a thing with them ingots melted,” he said.

On top of a single burner hot plate was a Lyman 4-cavity mold, pre-heating it to the same temperature as the alloy.

“This will save us time,” Dobe replied. “We’ll have perfect bullets on the first cycle by pre-heating the mold.”

As the first few bullets dropped from the mold with a little persuasion from a piece of hickory stick hittin’ the mold handle hinge pin, we saw our bounty. Four perfectly cast Keith slugs, shiny and wrinkle-free, dropped out onto a piece of burlap bag to cushion their fall. Even the bases were smooth. After Dobe emptied a few pots full, we had a heaping pile of freshly born Lyman 429421 Keith bullets ready to be lube/sized. I was assigned this task as Dobe set up the .44 Mag dies and powder dispenser to dump 22 grains of Hercules 2400 with each pull of the lever. This was Elmer Keith’s favorite load. I told you the crusty coot didn’t believe in wasting any time!

By noon, we had loaded over 600 .44 Magnum hulls, ready to shoot! I won my reprieve as Esteban rang the dinner bell.

“Is it lunchtime already?” Dobe said, surprised. “Boy, that was quick!”

Having worked off the bacon and eggs hours ago, I was ready for lunch.