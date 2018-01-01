Pachmayr’s new Guardian Grip features a unique finger extension. With the press of a button, the spring-loaded finger extension drops down out of the grip, converting a two-finger compact grip into a controllable three-finger grip. The grip’s polymer construction is impervious to moisture, weather and chemicals. An open backstrap allows for greater concealability along with textured panels for positive control.

