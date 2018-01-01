By Tank Hoover

Both my grandfathers wore overalls to work seven days a week. Dairy farmers, they were “salt of the earth” individuals, stewards of the land they loved. Hard workers, they were rich, without having heaping bank accounts.

My fraternal grandfather died before I turned one, so unfortunately, I have no firsthand recollection of him. Now my maternal “Pap” on the other hand, I have plenty of memories. Let me tell you about him.

Pap’s Woolrich hunting coat, displaying his last hunting license, proudly hangs in Tank’s basement.

Ornery

My earliest memories of Pap are of him wearing his bib overalls with his ever-present folding wooden ruler riding in the chest pocket. As a farmer, he was also an amateur carpenter out of necessity, and a ruler is a carpenter’s most vital tool. It also doubled as a pointer, poker, “reacher” and from time to time, a handy form of administering punishment.

Pap loved to tease, all good-naturedly, of course, but it’s what made him tick. I can remember him getting back from a hunting trip with 4-5 days growth of beard on his face. He loved to grab me and rub his whiskered face against mine, while giggling like a schoolboy. His beard felt like a cross between steel wool and a briar patch next to my five-year old skin.

Loving the outdoors and critters of every walk of life, I remember him catching baby raccoons and tying bailing twine, the farmers duct tape, around their necks in a makeshift leash and walking them around the house. My grandmother would scream, causing the young raccoon to hiss back in protest, setting Pap off into another giggling-fit.

As a youngster, I’d follow Pap to the barn for the afternoon milking. The cows would be lining up, waiting to enter the barn, with bulging udders. One would inevitably have its tail up, preparing to urinate. During the ensuing waterfall, Pap would ask me if I had my shower yet, picking me up and pretending he was going to hold me under the gusher.

I’d yell and laugh at the same time; just not sure how far Pap’s orneriness would carry him. Many times, he’d throw me up on their backs for a short ride, testing my mettle.

I wouldn’t trade my experiences for anything in the world how Pap would tease/play with me. It gave me a thick skin, a sense of humor and a zest for life, teaching me to laugh at adversity, rather than wither away and wish for a safe space — whatever that is.

Pap’s antelope also hangs in Tank’s basement.

Hunter

Pap loved to hunt and it was no surprise my uncles followed suit. Hunting is a social event consisting of family and friends — and is a “rite of passage” in our family. Pap loved to go out west to hunt and as far up north to British Columbia to hunt caribou. He and his buddies would drive to Canada, take a train as far north as they could go and then fly a few hours further north to their camp. One year, Pap, against the wishes of my grandma, went just a few months after heart bypass surgery. Pap giggled and promised to lie down if he got tired and not to worry — yeah, right! But that was Pap!

Frugal

Farmer’s are frugal by nature and Pap was no different. I’m sure living through the Great Depression also contributed to this, but he never wasted his money.

He used to drive my grandma crazy wearing this old, faded leather belt that must have been 40 years old. Grandma hated that belt and complained, every time he wore it, again causing Pap to giggle.

Pap could make a box of 20 rifle shells last eight or ten years. The tattered, yellow and green, sun-bleached box of Remington shells permanently rode on the Jeep Wagoneer’s dash, sliding to and fro when sharp turns were made. Each time I saw them, it reminded me of hunting season.

Pap would take one “sighter” shot at the start of each deer season, usually at an empty oil can, and then shoot maybe one or two more for buck and doe season, usually getting both. He’d always say, “no sense wasting shells.”

Not one to waste money, Pap mounted his best buck’s horns on a simple plaque.

Retirement

Pap retired from farming at the age of 50, selling the farm to my two uncles. He still poked around the barn, or rode tractors helping with the fieldwork whenever needed. He sold seed corn for over 20 years and was a natural at it, born with a “gift of gab” to his customers.

Pap was always willing to lend a hand, helping family, friends and locals, building barns, or any other large jobs knocked down to size with the help of others.

He went to Haiti with his church group and helped re-build it after a severe hurricane. He loved to travel and had a strong interest in farming, geography and the land. He always said there was a direct correlation between how good you felt and how much dirt you had under your fingernails from hard work.

The last set of horns he took, next to a horseshoe Pap gave Tank, are mounted on Tank’s workbench.

Playin’ With ‘Coons Again

On Pap’s final day, he stopped his Wagoneer alongside the road, because he saw some raccoons in the woods. After playing with them a bit, he stopped by the barn to visit with my uncles and then headed home for lunch. He took his customary nap on the couch and never woke up.

Years later, when grandma moved to a small cottage, she had to downsize. Mom helped and they had two piles. One to go to the dump and one for family. The dump pile held all the treasures to my way of thinking. Pap’s old Woolrich coat, with his last hunting license still pinned on the back; an antelope mount and a nice set of deer “horns” he mounted on a plaque were all rescued by me.

These treasures are hanging on my basement wall and I wouldn’t part with them for anything in the world. Much like I wouldn’t trade the way Pap teased me when I was a kid so many years ago.

