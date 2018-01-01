Pepperball Tactical Compact Pistol

PepperBall introduces the Tactical Compact Pistol (TCP), a pistol-sized multi-munition launcher. The TCP is 7.5-inches long and weighs about 21 oz. It’s designed to be worn comfortably on a L.E. officer’s belt, and is quickly reloaded with a six-round magazine. The TCP can fire standard PepperBall rounds or extended-range VXR projectiles. PepperBall round projectiles can be used for direct impact out to 60 feet and extended-range VXR projectiles for direct impact out to 150 feet. Longer ranges are achieved when deploying PepperBalls to saturate an area with PAVA powder. Nitrogen or CO2 are power sources, allowing it to function properly in extreme cold weather conditions.

PepperBall

(877) 887-3773

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/pepperball