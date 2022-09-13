Pistolsmithing Can Be a Grind

With the reintroduction of classic guns like the Colt Python and the Model P35 (Hi-Power) by Springfield Armory and FN, there is a growing need for custom parts for pistolsmiths to fill the needs of clients who want custom improvements.

John Harris of Harris Design has produced a line of sights for the new Colt “Snake” series of revolvers with adjustable sights. Harrison’s front and rear sights are larger for faster acquisition and alignment. They are taller too and will be offered in serrated steel, fiber optic, gold bead and tritium. The rear sights are larger and stronger, with a slightly wider notch to allow more light on each side of the front sight. Edges are rounded for a snag-free draw. The sight utilizes the factory sight housing, replacing the blade in the Colt base.

For the Hi-Power, I always turn to Cylinder and Slide. The Laughridge family has been making P35 parts for decades. Wide thumb safeties, no- bite hammers, beavertail and magwell blanks, along with lots of other parts. I like their thumb safeties available in ambidextrous or single side.

The long spur hammer on the P35 has been a pain (no joke) for many shooters who get hammer bit in the web of their hand; C&S offers eight different hammers. For sights, look at the Heinie and Novak offerings. Both make sights that are easy to see. The Hi-Power can be customized in many areas allowing shooters to tune the pistol to their needs. I’m sure the variety of custom parts will only increase with the renewed popularity of the Browning Hi-Power. Gunsmithing is required for most of the items I have mentioned. It’s usually best to find a pistolsmith with a good understanding of the pistol type needing work. A good source is the American Pistolsmith Guild website.

But what secrets do these pros use to perform their top-notch work? Let’s consider a couple of advanced techniques.