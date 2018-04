For 2018, Lee Precision introduces the Priming Tool Kit (Product #90215). This kit comes with the New Auto-Prime and eight of the most popular priming tool shell holders, works with over 130 different cartridges and holds an additional 10 shell holders. This kit is a convenient way to keep tool and shell holders in one location.

(262) 673-3075

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/lee-precision-inc