Private Citizens Put Terminal Hurt On More Than 300 Criminals In 2016: FBI

While most people have been dwelling on the reported increase in violent crime last year, revealed in the recently-released FBI Uniform Crime Report for 2016, something they haven’t been talking about is important to armed citizens.

Last year, private citizens killed at least 331 criminals in acts of justifiable homicide, according to the FBI. Of those deceased bad guys, 227 were dispatched with firearms including 197 people killed with handguns, another dozen with rifles, 10 with shotguns and 57 in cases where the firearm was not identified by the reporting agency.

That’s just seven fewer not-so-model citizens than were killed by armed citizens in 2015, the report noted. They made what American Handgunner veteran Massad Ayoob often refers to as “a fatal error in the victim selection process.”

An additional 435 criminals were killed by law enforcement, the report added. Of them, 429 died from gunshot wounds, five were killed with “other dangerous weapons,” and one was killed with a “personal weapon,” which typically translates to fists or feet.

Source: FBI Uniform Crime Report for 2016

None of these people should be confused with murder victims, though the gun prohibition lobbying groups will probably find some way to lump them all together as victims of “gun violence.” In 2016, there were 15,070 total murder victims, according to the FBI report. That’s up 8.6 percent from the 13,750 people slain in 2015.

Of those crime victims, 11,004 were murdered with firearms of some type, the majority of which were handguns (7,105). Bad news for all the people wanting to ban so-called “assault weapons” is the fact that of all those murders, only 374 are known for sure to have involved rifles of any kind. Not just semi-autos, but all rifles; that’s one of the dirty little secrets of gun control that anti-gunners dance around as though they were hopping on hot coals with bare feet.

Another 262 were killed with shotguns, and a whopping 3,077 were murdered with a firearm that could not be identified. It’s a safe bet that only a fraction of those mystery guns were rifles or shotguns.

Taking a look back over the previous four years, the FBI report noted that in 2012, 8,897 of the 12,888 murder victims died from gunshot wounds. The following year, 8,454 of the 12,253 people murdered were gunshot victims. In 2014, the pattern continued with 8,312 of the 12,270 homicides being attributed to guns. The first time in a while that the firearms murder count topped 9,000 was in 2015.

Overall violent crime went up 4.1 percent last year.

According to the FBI, the Uniform Crime Report is compiled from information supplied by more than 16,000 law enforcement agencies across the country. Anti-gunners can make all the noise they want to about data from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the National Rifle Association, the Second Amendment Foundation or any of the other major gun rights organizations.

But this isn’t any of them talking. This is the FBI.

MURDER VICTIMS BY RACE, ETHNICITY:

Male Female Unknown Total 15,070 11,821 3,208 41 White 6,576 4,665 1,906 5 Black 7,881 6,749 1,126 6 Hispanic Or Latino 2,367 1,977 389 1

Source: FBI Uniform Crime Report 2016

For those who think there is a massive disparity between the numbers of white and black murder victims, the 2016 report puts the lie to that assertion as well. Of the 15,070 homicide victims, 6,5786 were white and 7,881 were black. A further breakdown shows that 4,665 victims were white males and 1,906 were white females. Of the African-American victims, 6,749 were male and 1,126 were female.

Armed Citizens Don’t Always Kill

A robbery suspect in Albuquerque, N.M. can thank his lucky stars that he’s not providing reinforcements to all those bad guys taken down permanently last year because he took one to the chest, according to KOAT and CNN.

A gas station attendant described as simply getting tired of being a “sitting duck” for robbers drew a two-week suspension because she drew a gun and shot the armed would-be robber who drew down on her in September. But at last report, she decided to look for another job because “she doesn’t like company policy in these types of situations.

Identified in published reports as Jennifer Wertz, the gun-toting clerk told authorities that the 23-year-old suspect dashed into the Circle K store and aimed a gun at her. His bad luck that he apparently expected an easy score.

“We are not to chase,” Wertz told reporters. “We are not to provoke. We are not to do anything. We just stand there and give them what they want and they leave.”

Or hope they leave. Considering that the plugged perp came in and pointed a muzzle at her, this stick-up could have had a pretty bad outcome for Wertz.

According to the report, Wertz “thought of her three kids and her disabled mother whom she cares for.”

Mass Shooter Should Have Opted For Prayer

A 25-year-old immigrant from Sudan is facing charges of murder and attempted murder for opening fire at an Antioch, Tennessee church in late September.

Here’s another case that was brought to a swift end by a heroic armed citizen, according to various published reports. The suspect, identified as Emanuel Kidega Samson, allegedly killed one person and wounded several others after entering the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ wearing a neoprene ski mask. But then he encountered 22-year-old Caleb Engle, described by Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson as “the hero here.”

Engle initially confronted Samson, who smacked him in the face with a pistol. Engle reportedly went out to his car, retrieved his own handgun and went back for Round Two. When he saw a visibly armed Engle come back, Samson reportedly shot himself in the face, but his aim wasn’t so sharp. He survived the apparent suicide attempt.

