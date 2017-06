The RCBS Rotary Case Cleaner thoroughly cleans cartridge cases with constant rotating action. The quiet, belt-driven motor rotates the drum at 60 RPM. The tumbling action scrubs all surfaces of the cartridge case, inside and out, and the timer can be set for up to three hours of consecutive cleaning. The quiet, rubber-lined drum features an ergonomic handle for easy loading and unloading and the quick-locking lid keeps contents secure.

(866) 223-9388

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/rcbs