Reactor R5 GEN 2 Green Laser Sight

The new Reactor RTL Gen 2 taclight is a 140-lumen weapon-mounted light capable of running for up to two hours continuously; operating modes allow a strobe mode function as well. The Reactor RTL Gen 2 tactical lighting system comes standard with an Instant-On ambidextrous custom microfiber IWB holster with automatic activation upon draw. It is available for compact pistols from Ruger, Smith & Wesson, Springfield Armory and other manufacturers.

