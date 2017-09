Real Avid introduces the Bore Boss, a single-pass bore cleaning system that can be stored neatly and is ergonomically sound in a compact size. Its dual-action cable loosens and removes carbon, then stows away securely in the protective flex-case handle made of polycarbonate with a TPR over molding. The case keeps brush bristles from getting splayed and keeps carbon, cleaners and lubricants from making range bags a mess.

(800) 286-0567

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/real-avid