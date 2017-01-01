Regulate Guns Like Cars? Uh, Not So Fast…

By Dave Workman

Among extremist gun control proponents, there has long been the contention that guns should be regulated same as cars.

Among other things they contended is that drivers should be licensed. Back in 2014, Eugene Volokh, writing in the Washington Post, raised the question: “Why not regulate guns like cars?” Volokh is author of the “Volokh Conspiracy” and he is a pro-rights legal mind of some repute. Follow the link below and read the article. It’s an eye-opener.

BULLETIN:

As this column was heading for publication, Senate Republicans had invoked the “nuclear option” to essentially guarantee that Colorado Judge Neil Gorsuch would be confirmed to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

His nomination drew opposition from perennial anti-gunners led by Sen. Charles Schumer and Dianne Feinstein. By altering the rules to allow confirmation by a simple majority, Senate Republicans handed Schumer a defeat.

Gorsuch is seen as a constitutional “originalist” who would follow in the mold of the late Antonin Scalia, author of the 2008 Heller ruling that affirmed the Second Amendment protective of an individual right to keep and bear arms that goes beyond service in the militia.

Volokh teaches various aspects of law at UCLA. He frequently writes on gun-related subjects and firearms rights and is highly respected in the firearms community.

On the other side of the argument came attorney Jamie Lincoln Kitman, New York bureau chief for Automobile Magazine, writing in the New York Times in April 2013. He also suggested that “Guns and their users should be regulated like cars and drivers are.”

Now comes the National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, which also treats gun owners like licensed drivers: Their carry licenses would be honored in all 50 states, same as a driver’s license. Several days ago, Everytown for Gun Safety — the Michael Bloomberg-funded gun prohibition lobbying group — sent an email blast over the name of Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She wasn’t happy.

“This policy,” she declared, “would force states to allow people with no permits whatsoever – no safety training, no background check required – to carry a hidden, loaded gun in public.”

Into the middle of this debate jumped a bunch of anti-gun prosecuting attorneys. Led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., the Prosecutors Against Gun Violence recently announced its opposition to the Reciprocity Act proposal.

Whoa, suddenly treating guns like cars isn’t such a hot idea after all. It is Watts’ bad luck that, at last check, the Reciprocity legislation had 185 co-sponsors on Capitol Hill. With some 15 million legally licensed armed citizens across the landscape, it is likely more lawmakers will sign on, or at least vote in the affirmative if the bill gets that far.

Should it be any wonder, then, that Second Amendment activists — seeing this sudden change of mind by anti-gunners — are pushing so-called “Constitutional carry” laws in the states? These statutes allow the peaceful carrying of firearms without any license or permit. In the past few months, both New Hampshire and North Dakota adopted such laws, while South Dakota’s governor vetoed a similar bill.

The prevailing wisdom is that anti-gunners had their chance to meet gun owners halfway with CCW reciprocity and they crawfished. Now all bets are off.

Frosting this cake a little heavier are two expos dealing with firearms and self-defense. The first is this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas the annual Concealed Carry Expo sponsored by the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA). Four months from now, the National Rifle Association is holding its Personal Protection Expo in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Aug. 25-27.

California ‘Gun Free Zone’ Exemption For Retired LEOs Challenged

Attorneys representing four Second Amendment groups in California have filed their “opening brief” in a federal lawsuit challenging a law in the Golden State that exempts retired peace officers from the state Gun-Free School Zones Act on 14th Amendment grounds.

Their news release, printed in The Outdoor Wire, explains the challenge under the Equal Protection Clause. The challenge says the exemption “bears no rational relation to the purpose of the Act, that the classification favors retired ‘peace officers’ over a similarly-situated group (civilians with a carry license), and that the retired peace officer classification further violates the equal protection clause because it is simply a benefit conferred on a politically powerful class that is denied to a politically unpopular class.”

Armed private citizens should pay attention to this one because it essentially poses an interesting question. That is, why should retired civilian peace officers get special treatment when it comes to gun rights? They are no longer on the job and in some cases, private citizens may arguably have had better firearms training.

Participating in this legal action are the Firearms Policy Coalition, Calguns Foundation, Firearms Policy Foundation and Madison Society Foundation.

The case is known as Ulises Garcia, et al v. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. It was filed back in 2015 after Senate Bill 707 was enacted. That statute included the exemption for retired law officers.

Don’t Steal From Gun Shop Owner’s Truck

There may or may not be six degrees of separation, but there darned sure is First Degree Stupid and a would-be car thief in Lynnwood, Washington appears to have won the diploma for trying to rip off a truck parked in front of a gun store that belonged to the store owner’s husband.

Lynnwood Gun and Ammunition sits prominently at one corner of a building with parking right in front. There are lots of signs and other indications that the business is a gun store. But along comes this guy who just couldn’t resist a challenge, evidently.

Full disclosure: Insider Online is acquainted with store owner Tiffany Causer. Not much goes on around her establishment that she doesn’t notice, so when this guy climbed into her husband’s Ford pickup, it got her attention.

The suspect in this caper suddenly found himself on the wrong end of the right to bear arms when store employees showed him their hardware. And that’s where he stayed until the cops showed up to give him a ride to the daily jail food taste test.

Best part about this was the law enforcement response time. From the moment Causer called 911 and got the dispatcher on line, it was all of 90 seconds before the cavalry showed up, according to KOMO news.

Ever the master of understatement, Causer told a reporter, “The guy decided he was going to steal a vehicle from in front of a gun shop, where everyone is armed. It was probably not the smartest thing to do.”

Would You Want This Stolen Gun Returned?

When police in Huntsville, Alabama arrested a 23-year-old Elkmont man for misdemeanor public intoxication, it might be said they “cracked” a more serious case when they recovered a firearm that turned out to have been stolen.

It was during a jail search in Limestone County that the evidence fell out of the suspect’s “body cavity.” There on the floor was an unloaded Jimenez .380-caliber pistol, according to the Huntsville Times and Alabama.com, and it probably needed a bath in Hoppe’s No. 9.

The pistol had been reported stolen from the town of Florence. Instead of just spending time in the slammer to sober up, the suspect in this caper now faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, first-degree “promoting prison contraband” and fourth-degree receiving stolen property.

