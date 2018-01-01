Rock Island Armory Ultra CS Warrior

A Concealable Compact-Cannon Companion

By Tank Hoover

No doubt about it, carrying a compact-sized cannon is a lot easier to conceal and more comfortable to wear. Give it a 10+1 capacity of .45 ACP ammo and we have a formidable foe for just about anything we may encounter.

Using the tried-and-true platform of the GI Series 70 1911 system, complete with full-length guide rod, serious consideration needs be given to such a reliable, shrunk-down, classic design.

What am I talking about? Why Rock Island Armory’s new Ultra CS Warrior, of course. Don’t get all bent out of shape over name brands, either. Let’s just look at the gun itself … ’cause it’s what matters most, right?

This is one solid shooter. How can it not be, with its Government Model 1911 roots? The single-action trigger is smooth and the no-frills parkerized finish is traditional yet functional and ruggedly good-looking to boot.

Sturdy checkered stocks of G10 grip panels promote a solid and secure hold combined with a comfortable beaver-tailed grip safety. Ambidextrous thumb-safeties provide practicality and convenience for both left- and right-handed shooting. The angled, low profile, snag free, Novak-type rear sight and front sight are dovetailed, giving a consistent sight picture, quick target acquisition and smooth drawing.

The Ultra CS Warrior also comes with a Commander-type hammer and skeletonized trigger contributing to quicker lock-time and stylish good looks. One steel magazine ships with the Ultra CS Warrior.

Dainty Dimensions

The Ultra CS Warrior sports a 3.15″ barrel with 1:16″ twist rate and an overall length of 6.3″. Height is 5.5″ and trigger pull is factory set at 4–6 lbs.

The MSRP is $814, but I’ve seen them listed in the low $600 range.

For more info:

Rock Island Armory

