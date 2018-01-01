Rock River Arms PS6000 Poly-Framed 1911

A Poly-Pistol You’ll Be Proud To Pack

By Tank Hoover

Polyanathema, the “hate for polymer,” is rapidly declining among gun enthusiasts. In fact, many are now realizing the benefits polymer-framed pistols have to offer, including strong, lightweight, rust-free features, for packing their favorite piece. Some are even demanding it. Imagine that.

As one who packed a full-sized polymer-framed pistol 12–14 hours a day for years, I certainly enjoyed the lightweight benefits poly-framed pistols provided. And guess what? It never disappointed, performing perfectly every time I shot it.

It just makes sense the folks at Rock River Arms designed a polymer framed 1911 … Huh? Yep, the “old warhorse” now has a polymer frame! Hey, they’re even using polymer horseshoes these days — and the horses aren’t complaining so why should you? Never look a gift horse in the mouth; you just might appreciate it!

Rock River Arms PS6000

Rock River Arms, a name associated with tough, reliable firearms for professionals, has released a polymer-framed 1911 .45 ACP pistol. For those carrying John Browning’s version of the most popular pistol ever designed, you should be breathing a sigh of relief. Now, you can carry with confidence a lighter version of your favorite packing pistol!

Spiffy Specs

The Rock River Arms PS6000 is a full-sized 5″ 1911. Its steel slide has rear serrations promoting a positive grip for slide manipulation. The flat polymer mainspring housing is mated in the poly-frame and has a steel frame insert.

The barrel is chrome moly and 5″ long with a 1:16″ LH twist. An aluminum speed trigger and Commander style hammer provide faster lock-time while providing stylish good looks.

A traditional beavertail grip safety, combined with thumb-latch safety, ensures familiarity and safe carry against negligent discharge. Rock River Arms also supplies a variety of overmolded pistol grips options.

Dovetail front and rear sights provide a great sight picture and quick target acquisition and easy swap out. Overall length is 7.9″ and weight is 1.9 lbs.

The PS6000 ships with two magazines, lock, case and RRA warranty. Rock River Arms will be releasing a polymer-framed Commander size in both 9mm and .45ACP this summer … Keep your peepers peeled for these releases.

So there you have it, a lighter, more modern polymer-framed 1911 with the same nomenclature as your originals, only with a lighter, rust-resistant frame.

The MSRP is $925. For more info:

Rock River Arms

Ph: (866) 980-7625

https://americanhandgunner.com/company/rock-river-arms-inc/