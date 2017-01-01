“Built Tough For Working Men Who Actually Shoot”

By Tank Hoover

My first duty gun was a Ruger Service-Six issued to me in 1985. Our firearm Instructor told us these guns were practically indestructible, even for cops. He was right and here started my love affair with Ruger guns. Hell, I have so much love and respect for them, I even named my 13-year-old Black Lab “Ruger.”

Bill Ruger set out to build tough guns at working man’s wages and the Ruger American 9MM compact is a prime example of what he intended to do.

This striker-fired, fiber-nylon polymer framed gun is tough. Its adjustable modular grip inserts, in three sizes, allows a custom fit for palm swell and trigger reach.

Its all stainless steel construction slide, barrel, rails and chassis will withstand the harshest of conditions and function reliably. Front and rear rails are constructed from one piece of stainless steel and imbedded in the frame. The fire controls are nickel-Teflon coated, allowing the gun to run reliably, should it run dry of lubricant.

The American slide is Black Nitride finished, has rear serrations and comes with Novak Lomount Carry 3-dot sights.

The American Pro Model has no manual safety, while the magazine release and slide lock are ambidextrous. Safety features include an internal automatic sear block system, an integrated trigger safety — and no trigger pull is necessary for takedown.

Other features include a captured guide rod so your recoil spring won’t fly off during takedown. There’s also a scientifically designed barrel cam to reduce felt recoil by lowering bore axis, low mass slide, MIL-STD-1913 Picatinny rail for option of light/laser and visual inspection port for checking chamber.

The American weighs 28.7 ounces, comes with 12+1 and 17+1 nickel-Teflon plated stainless steel magazines. The barrel is 3.55″ and is performance tested for +P ammunition.

Ruger Americans come in either Pro Model, with no external safety, or Manual Safety models.

