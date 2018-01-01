The Ruger LCRx is available in four new configurations, chambered in .22 WMR (1.87- and 3-inch barrel), 9mm (1.87-inch barrel) and .327 Fed. Mag. (1.87-inch barrel). Features include a Hogue Tamer Monogrip grip, a replaceable, pinned ramp front sight, U-Notch integral rear sight (3-inch .22 WMR has an adjustable black blade) and an external hammer for single-action use. Outside of the 9mm (which has a capacity of five rounds), the new offerings have a capacity of six rounds. The 9mm offering ships with three full moon clips.

(336) 949-5200

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/sturm-ruger-co