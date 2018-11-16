Ruger’s ‘Collector’s Series 10/22’ Model

By Dave Workman

Just In Time To Be Demonized In Wash.

Ruger recently announced the Collector’s Series 10/22 carbine, a limited-edition, self-loading .22-caliber rimfire that joins a family of smallbore rifles known for excellent service, accuracy and reliability.

Ruger’s new Collector’s Series 10/22.

According to Ruger, it features an OD green synthetic Modular Stock System with a low comb and standard length of pull. It’s got an 18.5-inch cold hammer-forged barrel — 1:16-inch rifling with six lands and grooves on a right-hand twist. Barrel and receiver feature a matte black finish, with a factory-mounted, one-piece aluminum scope rail.

It also has metallic sights, an adjustable ghost ring rear and a protected blade front, and, if this version of the 10/22 is anything like its predecessors, it will be dead-bang accurate and capable of years of service. It’s got the traditional 10-round rotary magazine, cross-bolt manual safety and it hits the scale at five pounds.

It will be the perfect tool for teaching shooting skills to youngsters and young adults across the landscape and likewise will come in handy for potting a Winter Cottontail or two.

That is, with the exception of Washington State, where the recently-passed Initiative 1639 defines the 10/22 and every other self-loading rifle as a “semiautomatic assault rifle,” a sweeping move that the firearms community considers ridiculous. Beginning Jan. 1, 2019, nobody between the ages of 18 and 21 will be able to legally purchase one of Ruger’s fine 10/22 rifles or any other semiautomatic rifle.

Author’s Ruger 10/22 rifle is hardly an “assault weapon” but that’s what it is called under a

definition in the Washington gun control initiative.

As reported here earlier, this restrictive new law, passed by voters in November, was quickly challenged in federal district court in Seattle by the Washington-based Second Amendment Foundation and the National Rifle Association. Subsequently, the police chief in Republic, the county seat of Washington’s Ferry County, announced he would not enforce provisions of the new anti-rights law because, in his opinion, it would be unconstitutional. Likewise, the Ferry County Sheriff thinks the new law is unenforceable.

While that may seem like a futile gesture, it might also be something of a political insurrection. Too many gun owners apparently didn’t return their ballots in November. Washington has all mail-in voting, and only about 53 percent of the registered voters returned their ballots.

‘Behind Enemy Lines’

Because of I-1639’s passage, all of Washington State is now considered by rights advocates to be “behind enemy lines.”

Democrats control the State Legislature and there’s an anti-gun Democrat in the Governor’s Mansion and another is the Attorney General. However, lest anyone get too confident, the whole country could be “behind enemy lines” with Nancy Pelosi’s Democrats set to take back control of the U.S. House in January. Washington has merely become the petri dish where new gun control schemes are being tried.

How did this happen? According to a recent story in the New York Times, the NRA and other rights groups were simply out-gunned in the elections by being out-spent.

“Two groups that are focused on gun control, Giffords and Everytown for Gun Safety, spent at least $37 million at the state and federal level in the midterms, compared with at least $20 million by the N.R.A.,” the New York Times reported. “The figures are incomplete, because some of the spending done by such groups is not required to be disclosed, but all sides agreed that the N.R.A. was outspent, stemming a trend of financial dominance for the N.R.A. going back years.”

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg funds gun control efforts. Screen snip, YouTube, MSNBC

This happened after what the newspaper called “a numbing succession of mass shootings.” Anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg is “the sole funder of Independence USA, a political action committee that spent about $60 million in the (election) cycle.”

The story went on, “Mr. Bloomberg created Everytown four years ago as an umbrella organization for gun control causes, and his spending initially focused on ballot initiatives and state elections, according to tax documents. Now both Everytown and Giffords are challenging the N.R.A. at the federal level as the N.R.A.’s spending has declined compared with the last midterms, filings show.”

Business Better

The news isn’t all bad, and it might once again underscore the long-held belief, backed by data, that anti-gunners are the best firearms salespeople on the planet.

Recently, the National Shooting Sports Foundation reported on August business activities that included an 8.5 percent increase in handgun imports over the same month in 2017, from 182,750 units to 198,258 units. Now, this translated to an 11 percent increase in pistol imports (from 158,474 in 2017 to 175,895 this year, while revolver imports actually declined 7.9 percent, from 24,276 to 22,363. Evidently, handgunners prefer semi-autos to wheel guns).

Going back to Washington for a moment, passage of the anti-rights initiative in November simply brought an uptick in sales. Anti-gunners can be their own worst enemies at times, and they don’t even realize it.

Although the figures are from August, that was an indicator that even then, it appeared Democrats — who are not all anti-gun, but their leaders seem to be — were going to flip Congress. It became half-true, so the concerns were not all based on hysteria.

By no small coincidence, August rifle imports were up as well, by 16.3 percent over the same month in 2017, the NSSF reported.

This Octogenarian Has Spunk

There’s an 82-year-old guy in Arizona who really has some spunk, and you can take that to the bank.

Unfortunately, that appears to be exactly what a man identified as Charles Manrow did, and he took a BB gun with him. He got a reported $1,270 from one teller and then departed, only to get bagged in a traffic stop by police in Goodyear, Ariz.

Think that’s colorful? There’s more to the story. According to KGUN 9 news, Manrow escaped from a halfway house in Long Beach, Calif., a month before this caper. He reportedly told investigators that his breakout was funded by a “former drug associate.”

And there is still more. This old chap is the stuff movies are made of. KGUN said Manrow had been doing time for bank robberies in Arizona, California, Colorado and Utah that occurred between 2005 and 2007, which would have put him still in his 70’s at the time.

Beat that with a walking stick!

Motor City Mayhem Takes A Turn

A couple of would-be robbers experienced a turn of bad luck when they reportedly tangled with the wrong intended victim, according to a spot report from WXYZ in Detroit.

The unidentified would-be robbery victim was having none of it, so when the dangerous duo approached and asked for cash, their “mark” fought back, grabbed a gun from one of the suspects, and shot him dead. He then wounded the other guy, and there apparently was a third person involved, and that’s the suspect the police reportedly think might have planned the stickup.

