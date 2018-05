From The Safariland Group, the Liberator HP is an advanced commercial hearing protection headset. Driven by TCI technology, Liberator HP offers users dual mode electronic noise compression and active noise cancellation with sound localization for maximum situational awareness. Featuring an industry-first Dual Fuel system, the Liberator HP can run on either two AAA batteries or one CR123 battery, and has a 700-hour run time.

