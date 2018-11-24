Say Good-Bye To 2018, A Rotten Year

By Dave Workman

Let’s face it, 2018 for gun owners pretty much went sour, starting with the aftermath of the October 2017 Las Vegas massacre that was very much on everyone’s mind during the annual Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show about three months later.

It got worse quickly with the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Valentine’s Day. The media seized on the tragedy as did the gun prohibition movement, and campaigning on gun control helped get quite a few new liberal Democrats elected to the U.S. House, returning Nancy Pelosi to power.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, screen snip, PBS

Dick’s Sporting Goods very publicly announced a new discriminatory gun sales policy, and subsequently suffered for it with a significant loss of business. But while gun owners may have felt some moral and even economic victory over the store, those who dislike guns cheered the company’s decision.

While the sporting goods chain’s gun control decision may have resulted in a revenue loss from shooters and hunters, their stock value reportedly went up according to Zack’s.com. An article in Townhall said there was a 3.9 percent decline in “same-store sales.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods adopted gun control sales policy. Screen snip, YouTube

As noted in the Townhall article, Dick’s “found ways to offset the losses.” Dick’s also hired a gun control lobbying firm, causing the National Shooting Sports Foundation to oust the retail chain from its membership.

The Florida outrage had fallout, from embarrassing the Broward County Sheriff’s Office to being the launch pad for a massive anti-gun-rights crusade that has gained momentum.

With Democrats back in control of the U.S. House—promising all sorts of gun control moves including so-called “universal background checks” for all firearms transactions—that may end the lethargy that seemed to infest the firearms community that lulled itself into complacency with Donald Trump in the White House and gun-friendly Republicans in complete control on Capitol Hill.

Gun control laws got tougher in New York, California, Washington and New Jersey.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh faced brutal Capitol Hill confirmation hearing, Screen snip, ABC News

On the upside, following the attempted political lynching of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, he was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court. Very quietly, President Trump has been appointing conservative judges to the lower federal courts and GOP retention of Senate control will likely assure that continues.

What About Gun Sales Overall?

The National Shooting Sports Foundation’s “adjusted National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) reported a figure of 1,314,193 checks, a decrease of 9.8 percent from the November adjusted figure of 1,457,103 checks.

The raw figures from the FBI show last month logged 2,393,043 checks, up from the 2,382,788 logged in November 2017. Remember, the FBI’s caveat every month that reminds people, “These statistics represent the number of firearm background checks initiated through the NICS. They do not represent the number of firearms sold. Based on varying state laws and purchase scenarios, a one-to-one correlation cannot be made between a firearm background check and a firearm sale.”

Source: FBI

Now, USA Today reported that Black Friday 2018 background checks totaled 182,093, “the lowest number since 2014.”

“Last year,” the newspaper noted, “the FBI fielded 203,086 requests on Black Friday, up from the previous single-day highs of 185,713 in 2016 and 185,345 in 2015.”

And the newspaper noted something else: “The number of firearms sold Friday is likely higher because multiple firearms can be included in one transaction by a single buyer.”

Now, one thing to look for as early as next week is a raw NICS number for December, and in a month, see what that number is for January (Don’t worry, Insider Online will be keeping tabs) to get an idea about whether the assumption of House control by Democrats drives gun owners back to the retail counter.

No ‘Slippery Slope,’ Eh?

If anyone still thinks that gun owner concerns about the “slippery slope” are so much Chicken Little paranoia, take a look at Washington State, the nation’s petri dish of gun control politics.

Last month, Evergreen State voters passed gun control Initiative 1639, which made the state’s gun laws among the strictest in the country. That’s only four years after voters passed an earlier citizen initiative that requires so-called “universal background checks.”

The total turnout, according to the Secretary of State’s office, was 71.83 percent, which was actually higher than many initially thought. There were 3,133,462 ballots counted out of 4,362,459 registered voters. The gun control measure passed by just under 60 percent, raising the odds that some gun owners voted in favor of I-1639.

But the Seattle-based and billionaire-backed gun control lobbying group behind both initiatives has already announced they want more from the Legislature in 2019. On the wish list are efforts to erode the state’s 35-year-old preemption statute that placed sole authority for gun regulation in the hands of the Legislature. Anti-gunners want to allow cities to adopt their own regulations.

They’re also looking at magazine capacity limits, and expansion of Extreme Risk Protection Order protocols to include “hate crimes.”

And at the national level with Pelosi and pals back in charge of the House, they’re pressing for more “common sense” restrictions.

With layer upon layer of gun controls, Alan Gottlieb at the Second Amendment Foundation recently observed to Insider Online that the result — and quite likely the intention — is to create a “chilling effect” on gun owners or would-be gun owners, discouraging people from exercising their Second Amendment rights.

Found: Dumbest Crook of 2018

Michigan and needed to be in court for sentencing.

According to WDIV in Detroit, this guy missed his sentencing because—are you sitting down?—he was in jail after having been arrested the day before after allegedly robbing a bank in Toledo, Ohio. Toledo police found him in a Taco Bell drive-thru. While he was supposed to be in one court, he was being arraigned in another court.

Back in May, he robbed a bank in Utica, Michigan, a charge to which he reportedly pleaded guilty on Oct. 22.

But there is more to this story, and it’s a little farther out into the weeds. According to an earlier WDIV account, Carta robbed the first bank on the spur of the moment. He reportedly told arresting officers in Utica that, “he was on his way to work when he saw the bank wasn’t busy and made a detour to rob it.”

Unluckiest Escaped Felon Of 2018

Insider Online didn’t find the “Unluckiest escaped felon of 2018,” but a bullet did, and Bruce McLaughlin Jr. will not be celebrating the New Year.

According to the Washington Post, McLaughlin and companion Timothy Dill broke out of the Pickens County, S.C. jail Dec. 4 and beat feet. Dill didn’t run fast enough, however, and he was captured about a half-mile from the slammer.

McLaughlin, however, didn’t fare so well. Once outside the fence, he reportedly “kicked in the kitchen door of a nearby house.” What apparently he forgot to consider is that people on the inside of houses in South Carolina often have guns and in this case, it was loaded.

The story said McLaughlin grabbed a “foot-long kitchen tool used to hone knives.” The smashing door awoke the woman sleeping inside, and she prudently grabbed her gatt and shot the guy in her house who was dressed in “what looked like jail clothes.” Then she called 911 and quickly the posse arrived, finding the jail escapee on the floor outside her bedroom, with a bullet wound in his head. In a race to the hospital, he lost.

Sheriff Rick Clark reportedly told reporters that more people should be like the unidentified armed woman, who had been trained to use her gun.

Happy New Year

Insider Online wishes one and all a Happy and prosperous New Year. Thanks for reading and sharing.

