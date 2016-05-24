American Handgunner was introduced in 1976 as the first magazine devoted entirely to handguns.

Just like a classic, it improves with age. Today it’s still the first place handgunners everywhere turn for the latest and most reliable handgun news and information.

From custom handguns, new factory models, competition, pistolsmithing, handloading and more, each issue continues to deliver the goods while staying on top of the rapidly changing world of handgunning. What’s the best home-defense gun for you? Is a laser sight worth the investment? American Handgunner can help you decide.

Looking for the benchmark of handgun news and enjoyment? You’ve found it in American Handgunner.

American Handgunner is published six times per year by FMG Publications.