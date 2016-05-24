American Handgunner was introduced in 1976 as the first magazine devoted entirely to handguns.
Just like a classic, it improves with age. Today it’s still the first place handgunners everywhere turn for the latest and most reliable handgun news and information.
From custom handguns, new factory models, competition, pistolsmithing, handloading and more, each issue continues to deliver the goods while staying on top of the rapidly changing world of handgunning. What’s the best home-defense gun for you? Is a laser sight worth the investment? American Handgunner can help you decide.
Looking for the benchmark of handgun news and enjoyment? You’ve found it in American Handgunner.
American Handgunner is published six times per year by FMG Publications.
Re: July/August “The Ballad of Bonnie & Clyde”. I think the outlaws were killed near Arcadia, LA, not in Tenn. as the article states.
Just finished reading an article that Roy Huntington wrote on The Insider of Getting Back to the Basic’s.
Will wait on the follow up article he promised to write. Really enjoyed reading about price point guns that most of us can afford. We need to see more articles like this because most of us can’t afford the 2 to 3,000 dollar race guns we see in a lot of the magazine. I am a consist reader of your magazine and will continue to read.
Thanks for all the good work.
Garld