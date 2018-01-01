Shield Sights RMS

Shield will be adding two new sights to the RMS line, the first is the RMS-C (Compact). This is a narrowed-down RMS, which allows the sight to fit narrower slides without any overhang — making the overall system more concealable. The range of guns that the RMS-C was designed to fit was the Smith & Wesson Shield, GLOCK 43 and 1911-style pistols. The second offering is the RMS-W (Water Resistant). This is a sealable version of the original RMS. A number of changes were made to incorporate the seals; the main one being the battery drawer has been removed.

