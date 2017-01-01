Shotshells For Your Sixgun?

By Tank Hoover

Easy-Peasy To Make

Elmer Keith was not a handgun hunter per say, though he did kill many head of big game with his sixgun. Calling them targets of opportunity, he had merely stumbled onto them while doing other chores. With his ever-present sixgun strapped on his hip, he took advantage of the opportunity. To add versatility to your opportunities, shotshells are the way to go. Often called snake or rat shot, this is the most common purpose for these rodent slayers.

Loading your own shotshells is simple and cheap. If you can handload your own cartridges, you can load shotshells.

Shotshells add versatility to any sixgun

1: The first step is to size and prime your brass as you would any cartridge.

This shows the steps necessary to make your own shotshell loads.

2: Flare your brass and charge with 2 grains of Bullseye powder for the .32’s, 4

grains for .38/.357 and 5-6 grains for .44/.45.

Being resourceful — okay, cheap — Tank used old shotgun shells turned in by the public

when he was a cop. A simple cut usually yields an ounce or more of shot.

3: Place a Gas Check (GC) flat side down into the flare of your brass. Use a punch of close diameter to tap the GC down the brass with a plastic hammer, until it is seated on top of the powder charge.

I carry my Pre-model 31 in a Barranti Leather Mountain Companion.

4: I use #8 shot cut from old shotgun shells turned in from widows at the police station when I had my cop job. Simply use a box cutter and cut the shotgun shell above the powder charge and below the cup, in half. Pull the wadding out, followed by the cup, holding your shot. I pour the shot into a smaller pill bottle for storage. Now pour your shot into the flared brass case, on top of the GC until it is 1/8″ from the top.

All the fixins’ needed for making your own shotshell cartridges to add some versatility to your sixgun.

5: Place a second GC, flat side up, into the flare of the brass. Use the same punch and give a few taps of a plastic hammer to seat the check just below the rim of the top of the brass.

A regular press and seating die are used for a final crimp to keep the gas check in place.

6: Crimp your brass just as you would a regular bullet to assure the GC is locked in place. Having the GC below the roll crimp will make it easier to feel your shotshell loads in your pocket with your finger, besides locking the GC in place.

Remember, this is a sixgun, not a full choke 12 gauge shotgun, so 5-10 feet, snake/rat-shooting distance would be preferable. Loading your shotshells this way will save you some money, add fun to your sixgunning, and give you a sense of satisfaction of rolling your own and making your sixgun more versatile. I’ve found the shot pattern can be tightened a bit by lowering the charge, and spreading the pattern by upping it, within reason. Play with it. I’ve had more than satisfactory results with the above listed suggestions.

Recently I took delivery of a vintage S&W Pre Model 31 5-screw chambered in .32 S&W Long, complete with a 3 ¼” barrel, a perfectly sized kit gun of sorts. Its small size, combined with rugged half-moon front sight and fixed hog trough rear, make it the perfect packing piece in rough country. When carried in its Barranti Leather Mountain Companion holster strapped to my side, it’s as unnoticeable as a hitchhiking tick. When loaded with a few shotshells in the cylinder, it gives me more utility when in the field.

For more info: www.barrantileather.com

