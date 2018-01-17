‘Show Me The Money?’ Sure, Anti-Gunners Have It

By Dave Workman

Next time some gun prohibition lobbyist starts whining on national television or in the pages of the local newspaper about the “well-funded gun lobby,” you just might want to respond with some information dug up by KATU in Portland, Oregon that essentially puts the dollar in the other wallet.

This report revealed that in Oregon — which is considered a politically “blue” state where liberal anti-gun Democrats seem to run things — it turns out that in 2016, anti-gunners actually got more than six times the amount of contributions as pro-gun politicians. And that, if you break out the pocket calculator and do some math, might be a bit on the low side.

Keep in mind, this spending pattern seems to be spreading across the country as anti-gun organizations use money as a weapon.

That year, the gun control crowd in Salem — the Oregon state capitol — reportedly pulled in $538,288.36 while politicians considered supportive of Second Amendment rights received $52,312.73. That includes contributions from the National Rifle Association, invariably demonized as a bunch of gun nuts that go around buying elections and politicians. Based on the KATU report, there might be some questions about who can be bought, or at least how expensive they are.

Back in 2016, the Reuters news agency reported that anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety lobbying group spent a fortune pushing its gun control agenda. Their Nevada campaign to push so-called “universal background checks” in a measure that was apparently so poorly written that it could not be enforced collected some $14.3 million to push the successful initiative. On the other side, Second Amendment activists could only raise $4.8 million to fight them.

Bloomberg and other elitist billionaires who can afford their own armed security see nothing wrong with spending millions of dollars to prevent law-abiding citizens from arming themselves. Safety is good for them, not so good for everyone else, evidently.

If gun owners are going to be at least competitive against the big bucks gun prohibition lobby, they will need to set aside some money each month, perhaps the cost of a couple of boxes of ammunition, and send it to their favorite Second Amendment group. There are plenty of them on the landscape including the NRA, Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, Second Amendment Foundation (their forte is legal action rather than lobbying), Gun Owners of America or some other state or local rights group.

Last year, according to Politico, Bloomberg’s Everytown group promised to spend more than $25 million on political races this year. That’s the equivalent of pocket change for a billionaire. One of their main targets is concealed carry reciprocity. They want to derail it, and if it passes they will want to politically punish the politicians who voted to pass it.

CCRKBA Legislative Priorities Include Reciprocity

By no small coincidence, CCW reciprocity is high on the agenda for one national rights organization, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms.

This sister-organization to the Second Amendment Foundation is a grassroots education and support group, chaired by Alan Gottlieb, the SAF founder. In a statement released to the press, he said CCRKBA needs to raise “at least $2.1 million for our direct and grassroots lobbying efforts,’ which is not really that large a chunk of cash in political terms.

In addition to concealed carry, Gottlieb wants the proposed Hearing Protection Act passed. That’s the one to remove the paperwork from the purchase of a silencer, removing the devices from the 1934 National Firearms Act.

At the state level, Gottlieb said CCRKBA is focused on California, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Washington. In the latter state, he has already testified before a state Senate committee in opposition to several gun control proposals that included bans on “bump stocks” and original capacity ammunition magazines.

That hearing also saw unified testimony from NRA and the Firearms Policy Coalition. The event drew hundreds of Evergreen State gun owners, and hundreds of anti-gunners were bused in by the well-financed Alliance for Gun Responsibility, a Seattle-based organization.

Interesting Data About Accidental Deaths

Some interesting numbers recently surfaced, courtesy NPR, which reported, “accidental deaths rose significantly in 2016, becoming the third-leading cause of fatalities for the first time in more than a century.”

Was it guns? Apparently not. The trend, according to the National Safety Council, was “fueled by the steep rise in opioid overdoses.”

“Accidents — defined by the council as unintentional, preventable injuries — claimed a record 161,374 lives in 2016, a 10 percent increase over 2015,” NPR reported. “They include motor vehicle crashes, falls, drowning, choking and poisoning, a category that encompasses accidental overdoses.”

The top causes of “preventable” deaths were listed in order as poisoning, motor vehicles, falls, choking, drowning, fire, flames and smoke, followed by “all other.”

On Jan. 1, the Los Angeles Times reported, “There were 489 people killed in unintentional shootings in the U.S. in 2015, the most recent year for which data is available. That was down from 824 deaths in 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Taking into account population growth over that time, the rate fell 48%.”

Accidental fatal shootings may have climbed in 2016, but it is significant that these deaths probably ended up in the “all other” category. As noted by the Times, “Accidents made up just 1.3% of the 36,247 U.S. shooting deaths in 2015.”

Now here’s something to stimulate your gray matter. In Seattle, Washington there is an effort to provide a “safe injection site” for heroin users. They’ll be able to go to this place, shoot up on dope they supply (maybe via property crimes or something more serious) and not worry about being arrested. Meanwhile, the Seattle city government wants more gun control affecting people who don’t commit crimes.

