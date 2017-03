With its double-walled vacuum-insulated design, the Cryo-Sleeve by Siberian Coolers keeps 12- or 16-ounce canned or bottled beverages cold from start to finish. Included with each sleeve are black, red and white unbreakable gaskets for user identification. Designed to withstand the rigors of outdoor use, the sleeve is constructed from 18/8 stainless steel.

(844) 782-2653

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/siberian-coolers