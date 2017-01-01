Exclusive: SIG SAUER P320 X-5 Full-Size 9mm

By Tank Hoover

What do you get when you mesh Swiss-like precision with German engineering? A company that turns out quality product with the reputation, reliability and performance demanded by such elite outfits as the Navy Seals, Texas Rangers and a host of other elite military and law enforcement professionals.

In 1989, my police department decided to transition from revolvers to 9mm semi-automatic pistols. We were given a list to choose from and I chose the SIG SAUER 226 and never regretted it. Keeping 15 rounds in the head of a B-29 target at 25 yards was child’s play with my SIG…The gun instilled confidence with its accuracy, reliability and firepower. Fast-forward 28 years later…

Long known for quality and reliable firearms, SIG announced the 320 line of pistols at the 2017 SHOT Show. A striker fired, polymer framed full-sized 9mm, the SIG 320 comes from the box, ready to shoot, whether for spirited competition or honing your skills at the range!

The P320 X-Five 9mm utilizes the most crucial features to maximize accuracy and shootability while maintaining an ergonomic design. The X-series grip platform is exclusive in this line, featuring a deeper trigger guard undercut and higher back strap with extended beavertail to maintain a higher grip for better recoil control.

The X-Five comes standard with removable grip weight for custom adjustable balance as well as a removable funnel for the magazine well and an extended slide lock lever for quicker reloads.

The X-Five has a straight trigger that breaks at 90 degrees for a superb pull. The 5″ carbon steel bull barrel and lightened stainless steel slide, with cutouts, has a Nitron finish to stylishly match up for match-grade accuracy.

A Dawson Precision Fiber Optic front sight and fully adjustable rear sight make for splendid sight picture. Also, the rear sight assembly is easily removable for a ROMEO1 optic making the X-Five optics ready out of the box.

The X-Five comes with four, 21-round steel magazines for plenty of plinking/competition firepower. The SIG SAUER P320 X-Five has a MSRP of $1,005.

For more info go to: https://americanhandgunner.com/company/sig-sauer-inc/