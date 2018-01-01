SIG SAUER Releases Enhanced MPX Pistol Caliber Carbine

SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of the enhanced MPX Pistol Caliber Carbine (PCC), redesigned and upgraded for performance shooting sports, and to fulfill the needs of competitive and professional shooters alike.

The newly optimized SIG SAUER MPX PCC platform includes a Timney® single-stage trigger, free-float ergonomic slim line M-LOK™ handguard, 16” threaded barrel, 5-position telescoping stock, 3 chamber compensator, and ambidextrous controls. The MPX PCC is a black hard-coat anodized aluminum frame that comes optics ready with a 30-round magazine capacity.

“The enhanced MPX PCC offers a more robust set of features making it ready to go right out of the box at the same price point,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc. “Our team of engineers has incorporated improvements into the MPX PCC that will benefit the end-user of this product, while reducing the overall weight of the rifle by a pound. At SIG we are always looking to combine value with the quality our consumers demand from us, and the enhanced MPX PCC is a great example of this.”

The SIG SAUER MPX PCC is a favorite of the competitive PCC shooter, and is the exclusive rifle of Team SIG Professional Shooter Lena Miculek. Regarded as the top female competitive PCC shooter in the world Miculek recently became the first female to earn a top five overall finish in PCC at the 2018 USPSA Nationals, and was the first female to win Master Class for PCC.

“When it comes to my competition equipment I want a rifle that’s reliable, accurate, and easy to shoot, and the SIG MPX PCC checks all the boxes,” added Team SIG Professional Shooter Lena Miculek. “With my MPX PCC I move easily between stages, and I have seen improved speed, greater accuracy, and really elevated my competition to the next level. The enhancements that SIG has incorporated into the MPX PCC will make a real difference to the professional shooter and be quickly realized in competition.”

MPX Pistol Caliber Carbine (PCC):

Total length: 35.25”

Barrel length: 16”

Barrel Twist: 1:10”

Weight: 6.6 lbs

Finish: Black Anodized

Caliber: 9mm Luger

MSRP: $2016.00

The new SIG SAUER MPX PCC rifle is currently shipping, and available in retail stores. To learn more about the MPX PCC visit sigsauer.com.