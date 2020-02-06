Trio Of Treats From Freedom Arms

What would the state of the sixgunning world be without dreamers? Those who looked at what was and saw what could be. While Keith (one of those dreamers) was touting the .44 Special, Phil Sharpe was working with Colonel Doug Wesson on what would eventually become, in 1935, the .357 Magnum. Wesson promoted the first Magnum by using it to take several big game animals. So we had the heavy loaded .44 Special and the .357 Magnum; what else did we need?



A young Utah gunsmith by the name of Dick Casull wanted something more. In the early 1950s solid head .45 Colt brass, as opposed to the older, weaker balloon head style, had just become available and Casull saw what could be. After blowing up several Colt Single Actions in his quest for a 230 grain bullet load at 1,800 fps, he built special 5-shot cylinders and then designed and built his own sixgun. After several false starts all this work culminated in the opening of Freedom Arms in 1983 and the production of the premier single action sixgun, now known as the Model 83, chambered in .454 Casull.



Wayne Baker was president of Freedom Arms and not only offered the .454 Casull Model 83 but also offered other chamberings such as .44 Magnum and for the silhouette crowd, .357Magnum and .22 Long Rifle. Virtually everyone agreed these standard production revolvers were the finest ever manufactured. The Model 83 could have been Freedom Arms’ only offering, but Baker and his son Bob saw what could be and in 1997 began offering a second revolver, the smaller Model 97.



While the Model 83 is a serious big bore hunting sixgun chambered in very heavy duty cartridges, the Model 97 is more of an everyday Perfect Packin’ Pistol, especially when chambered in a 5-shot version such as the .45 Colt, .44 Special and .41 Magnum as well as a 6-shot .357 Magnum. All was definitely well at Freedom Arms, however manufacturers cannot maintain the status quo; they either go forward or backward. With Bob Baker as president they decided to go forward and greatly increase their list of offerings. Thanks to Bob’s leadership we now have a Trio of Treats from Freedom Arms.