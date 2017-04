The S&W Performance Center debuts the PC 642, chambered in .38 S&W Special +P. It boasts a Performance Center-tuned action, high bright polished cylinder flutes, a polished thumb piece and side plate screws. Additionally, it has a custom, synthetic grip with wood inserts and a chrome-plated, polished trigger.

(413) 781-8300

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/smith-wesson