The L-Framed Performance Center 686 has a 4-inch barrel, while the 686 Plus has a 5-inch barrel. With a capacity of six rounds, the 686 is chambered in .357 Mag./.38 S&W Spl. +P. Additional features include a vented, ribbed barrel, PC speed release thumbpiece, an interchangeable front sight (orange included), PC tuned action and more.

