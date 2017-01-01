So, 26% Of U.S. Voters Think Only Cops Should Have Guns, Eh?

By Dave Workman

After the mass shootings in Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, Rasmussen Reports did a survey that revealed slightly more than one-fourth of likely U.S. voters cling to the belief that only police and military should have guns.

However, 59 percent think that is a stupid idea. But just for a moment, let’s humor the 26 percent who want to go that direction.

Maybe they haven’t heard about the FBI counterterrorism supervisor who, according to Fox News, wound up under internal investigation after a little misadventure at a hotel in North Carolina. The cable network said this guy had been drinking, and his Glock sidearm was stolen, along with a $6,000 Rolex and some cash. The theft reportedly happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The report said investigating officers found the agent “incapacitated” at the time and a fellow agent actually reported the theft.

Guns stolen from law enforcement occasionally end up at crime scenes. The most infamous of these incidents in recent memory was in San Francisco when Kate Steinle was fatally shot on a popular tourist pier.

Concealed Carry Reciprocity Heads To Senate

As reported last time, Concealed Carry Reciprocity was on a fast track in the U.S. House of Representatives.

It passed Wednesday 231-198, with six Democrats crossing the aisle to vote with the Republican majority, while 14 Republicans voted against it. The primary GOP reason for the “No” votes was the joining of the National Instant Check System (NICS) improvement legislation.

Democrat opponents trotted out all the typical arguments against reciprocity, that it would allow “dangerous armed criminals to cross state lines,” and increase danger to local communities while gutting state firearms laws. Evidently nobody told Democrats that dangerous criminal types already cross state lines with guns.

The six Democrats who voted pro-carry were Texas Congressmen Henry Cuellar and,

Vicente Gonzalez, Oregon’s Kurt Schrader, Sanford Bishop of Georgia, Collin Peterson from Minnesota and Wisconsin’s Ron Kind.

Next stop is the U.S. Senate, where the bill is likely to face tough opposition from the likes of anti-gunners Dianne Feinstein, Chris Murphy, Richard Blumenthal and Charles Schumer, among others.

Insider Online will provide updates as the battle lines shape up.

The Empty Holster

On Dec. 26, 2004, then-Seattle Police Chief Gil Kerlikowske’s personally owned 9mm Glock pistol was stolen from his department car, parked on a downtown street. At the time, the Seattle Times raised some questions, specifically why wasn’t Kerlikowske — who had previously testified before the Washington Legislature in support of gun control legislation — actually carrying his gun?

This came months after Kerlikowske had reportedly lobbied Congress to vote against legislation that protected the firearms industry from junk lawsuits. He was quoted by the New York Times, recalling his time as a police officer in Buffalo, N.Y., observing that civil lawsuits “are the only way to ensure accountability” in the firearms industry.

There are other ways to make someone accountable. The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, headquartered in nearby Bellevue, offered a reward for the gun’s recovery and the arrest and conviction of the thief. Nobody has claimed that money.

Kerlikowske went on to work for the Obama administration, in a job that didn’t require a sidearm.

Big ‘Oops’ In the Big Apple

The New York Post has never been sympathetic with its headlines, so back in September, when the newspaper ran a story about a “bonehead cop” who was suspended for losing her gun and gear, it got Insider Online’s attention.

According to the newspaper, the officer involved worked in Internal Affairs. And the Post was blunt: “Her service weapon: gone. Ammo: gone. Her police-issued phone and radio: gone. Her vest, handcuffs and duty belt: gone.”

The gun was a Smith & Wesson 9mm. With it went three magazines, a collapsible baton, pepper spray and two pairs of “designer sunglasses” along with some new clothing.

The Post did a bit of homework, rubbing salt into an open wound by revealing what the unlucky cop made last year, including about $30,000 overtime. Because of the theft, the newspaper detailed what kind of punishment the woman could face. She was reportedly suspended for “failure to safeguard department property.”

It’s A Nationwide Problem

Just in case the “only-cops-should-have-guns” crowd is headquartered in California, they have a problem on the West Coast, too.

The NBC affiliate in San Francisco reported that a Bay-area lawman, who was off duty at the time, was ripped off in September for a couple of handguns. The guns were grabbed from an unmarked Taft city vehicle.

Remember, those guns ended up in the wrong hands. There was no background check, no waiting period, no nuthin’. This didn’t even involve a “gun show loophole.” Worst part about it, the car prowl reportedly happened in broad daylight.

Maybe If The Safes Had Been Installed

Anti-gunners often harp about safe storage and locking one’s guns up.

Maybe that was the lesson that came in Dayton, Ohio after that city’s police chief lost his gun in a late-July car prowl that apparently didn’t require much effort because his car was “likely unlocked,” according to a report in the Dayton Daily News. Chief Richard Biehl had to pay $469 to replace the pistol, and there was a written reprimand inserted into his file.

In the aftermath, according to the newspaper’s subsequent coverage, the police department shelled out money for storage vaults to be installed in “more than 100 unmarked cars and trucks.” The Daily News found out by obtaining records. The total cost came in at under $10,000.

The missing handgun is a .45-caliber Glock 30. To the chief’s credit, he took responsibility.

This is interesting because private citizens are admonished to never leave guns in cars. This raises a point of contention about so-called “gun-free zones” where legally armed private citizens can’t bring their sidearms. So, they’re forced to leave guns in cars or skip going to sporting events, visiting hospitals and patronizing businesses that bar firearms.

Speaking Of Unlocked Cars

A 20-year-old from Bridgeview, Illinois wound up before a Cook County judge after he was sacked for stealing an Oak Lawn police officer’s gun and gear, including a ballistic vest, from – you guessed it — an unlocked car.

According to The Patch, the car was parked in the driveway. The suspect’s criminal history allowed him to be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

This case was pretty easy to solve, it turned out. When our hero pulled the ripoff, he was caught on camera, thanks to a home security video system. And here’s what the story said about that: “Home security video led police to identify (the suspect), who they recognized from past encounters.”

The suspect was on probation at the time for a 2016 burglary conviction. He had violated that probation twice.

If You Steal, Why Stop With Guns?

Back in July, an enterprising thief didn’t bother with stealing guns from an FBI vehicle. He stole the vehicle, guns and gear inside.

According to WGN, the white 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was taken while — are you sitting down? — the agent driving it stopped to get gas and left the vehicle running. There were signs posted at the gas station warning customers against leaving their cars running.

How many times have private citizens been lectured about this sort of thing? In some jurisdictions, it even earns a citation.

Moral Of The Story?

If there’s a moral to this, it would be that police come from the human race, and some make mistakes, just like private citizens.

Their embarrassing misfortune makes them victims, not criminals; something gun prohibitionists prefer to overlook when it suits their agenda.

Ironically, those who only want cops to have guns change their minds fast when cops are forced to use those guns. Then they don’t want cops to have guns, either.

http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/current_events/gun_control/voters_want_stricter_enforcement_of_gun_laws

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/11/09/fbi-supervisors-gun-stolen-from-hotel-room-after-night-drinking-officials-say.html

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/theft-of-police-chiefs-gun-raises-questions/

http://www.nytimes.com/2004/02/16/us/police-chiefs-campaign-to-fight-senate-bill-that-would-protect-gun-dealers.html

http://nypost.com/2017/09/13/bonehead-cop-suspended-after-gun-police-gear-stolen-from-car/

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Off-Duty-Police-Officers-Gun-Stolen-in-Vehicle-Break-In-in-Oakland-Police-447759093.html

http://www.mydaytondailynews.com/news/local/dayton-police-install-storage-vaults-after-chief-gun-stolen/rd1CaCgZOIhn0KKAg55LAJ/

http://wgntv.com/2017/07/03/fbi-vehicle-stolen-in-chicago/

https://patch.com/illinois/oaklawn/cops-gun-stolen-unlocked-car-oak-lawn-prosector

Check Back Each Week For More Insider Online Articles

Read More Insider Online Articles