Adding to its extensive multi-tool line in 2018, SOG introduces the PowerLitre. At just 4.6 oz., this multi-tool features SOG’s compound leverage pliers and 16 other tools, including a hex bit holder, a Phillips and flathead screwdriver and a corkscrew. It’s an ideal choice for everyday carry or as an addition to a range bag.

