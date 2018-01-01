Members Of Congress Want To Tax New Guns, Ammunition For ‘Gun Violence’ Programs

By Dave Workman

Ten congressional Democrats want to add new taxes to the sale of firearms and ammunition to finance “research on gun violence and its prevention,” community-oriented policing, Project Safe Neighborhoods, improving the National Instant Check System (NICS) community-based violence prevention projects.

Long story short, this money is not aimed at enhancing the popular Pittman-Robertson Federal Aid to Wildlife Restoration program. H.R. 5103 is dubbed the “Gun Violence Prevention and Safe Communities Act of 2018.” It is sponsored by Reps. Danny Davis and Robin Lynne Kelly, both of Illinois, Bill Pascrell of New Jersey, Hank Johnson of Georgia, Karen Bass of California, Eleanor Holmes Norton from the District of Columbia, Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts, Jim Langevin of Rhode Island, and Steve Cohen of Tennessee.

The legislation was introduced on Feb. 27, less than two weeks after the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. Here is a breakdown of the anticipated revenue spending:

• Thirty-five percent of such amounts shall be available for community-oriented policing services grants for the hiring and rehiring of additional career law enforcement officers;

• Thirty-five percent of such amounts shall be available for the Project Safe Neighborhoods;

• Ten percent of such amounts shall be available for the Centers for Disease Control National Center for Injury Prevention and Control for purposes of research on gun violence and its prevention;

• Five percent of such amounts shall be available for the National Criminal History Improvement Program;

• Five percent of such amounts shall be available for the NICS Act Record Improvement Program;

• Five percent for the Community-Based Violence Prevention Field-Initiated Research and Evaluation Program of the Department of Justice;

• Five percent of such amounts shall be available for the Secretary of Education to provide directed grants and technical assistance to schools eligible for or receiving grants under part A of title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to develop and implement comprehensive, evidence-based local or regional strategies (such as positive behavior interventions and supports, social and emotional learning, and restorative justice programs) to improve school climate, reduce the use of exclusionary school discipline, and decrease the number of youth entering the juvenile and criminal justice systems.

Bottom line is that once again, gun owners are being saddled with financial responsibility for programs that have zip to do with recreational shooting, hunting, firearms safety education or range development.

Several Congressional Democrats want to add more taxes on guns and ammunition to pay

for so-called “gun violence prevention” projects.

To accomplish this, the sponsors want to slap a 20 percent tax on firearms or any lower frame or receiver, and 50 percent on shells and cartridges. Sounds like a “sin tax,” doesn’t it?

Michigan Teachers Get Educated

When Top Gun Shooting Sports in Taylor, Mich., offered free gun safety classes to school employees in late February, the shop got a far bigger response than anticipated, and it tends to refute claims by education leaders that teachers don’t want guns in the classroom.

According to the News Herald in Southgate, gun shop owner Michael Barbour posted his offer on Facebook on March 1. The plan was to offer classes to 24 teachers and administrators. However, 339 school people responded and reserved spots over the next ten days, the newspaper said.

A statement from Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, after President Donald Trump announced his school safety program hardly endorsed the idea of armed teachers.

“The White House proposal to harden schools and to arm teachers is straight out of the NRA playbook,” Weingarten asserted. “It is antithetical to the needs of children and ignores the purposes of public education. The administration made a choice to listen to the NRA and gun manufacturers, rather than parents, students, teachers, law enforcement and communities. And while the plan takes baby steps to strengthen the background check system, it will mean more guns in schools and, as a result, more potential for violence and tragedy. What a missed opportunity.”

Maybe Weingarten needs a quick trip to the Taylor, Michigan gun range.

Gun Control Pushes Young Adults To Action

Without providing specific numbers, the head of a prominent gun rights organization noted recently that there has been an interesting after-effect from all the talk about gun control, especially raising the minimum age to purchase long guns to 21.

Since the Gun Control Act of 1968, it has been legal for people aged 18 to 20 to buy rifles and shotguns. The along came the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy. Dick’s Sporting Goods and its subsidiary, Field & Stream, and Walmart decided to set their own 21-year age minimum for gun and ammunition sales.

But three weeks after the shooting, the Second Amendment Foundation reported a stunning 1,200 percent increase in memberships and donations from people in the affected age group. Its sister organization, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, reported a 500 percent increase.

Alan Gottlieb

SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb suggested in a news release that these young gun owners or would-be gun owners didn’t like being singled out as untrustworthy with firearms. Apparently, these newly-born gun rights activists searched the Internet and found SAF and CCRKBA, and got interested in taking action.

“I want young adults in the 18-to-20 age group to know they are welcome in the gun rights movement,” Gottlieb said.

SAF is the group that recently sued the East St. Louis Public Housing Authority over a regulation that prohibited public housing residents from having guns for personal protection. They are joined in the case by the Illinois State Rifle Association. The case was filed on behalf of a female resident of the housing authority who filed under a pseudonym to protect her location from an abusive former partner.

“It is simply unacceptable for citizens living in public housing to be denied their basic right to have a firearm for personal protection, and in this case, it is unconscionable,” Gottlieb observed.

Pachmayr Offers Free G10 Tactical Knife

No handgunner worth his or her salt doesn’t have a good knife, and right now Pachmayr is offering a free G10 Tactical folder to anyone who purchases a G10 pistol or revolver grip.

Pachmayr & Ruger

These G10 handgun grips are worth having, too. I swapped the factory grips on my Ruger MKIV Target model last fall, and I’ve had no regrets. Autumn in the Pacific Northwest is like this: If it’s not raining, it’s getting ready to rain, or it just stopped raining. In my case, I added the grips right before the deer opener, so it was snowing where I was. The Pachmayrs came through without a hiccup.

This sidelock folder is a dandy. It’s got a blue G10 handle and a blade that is, not surprisingly, sharp enough to shave with. I don’t know what steel is used, but the blade’s cutting edge is partly serrated.

The offer is good from now through Dec. 31.

