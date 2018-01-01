Speak Out Jan/Feb 2018

YOUR FORUM TO PONTIFICATE, PONDER AND PROBE

STORYTELLERS

Some time back God decided He needed a storyteller. He/she/it must have wit, knowledge and the proper perspective about His children. In order to be the very best storyteller he needed to have knowledge and especially experience about the human condition. After a few millenniums God sat back, laughed and decided His creation was the perfect storyteller, so He sent him into the worst of His places to see the world as He did. Thus, right after we got light, we got Connor. And we are all blessed by God’s wisdom.

Doc Bennett

Via email

Guncrank

To John Connor — bravo. I loved the “Ivan” story (Guncrank Diaries, Nov/Dec 2017). In a way, it was wasted on many of us “old guys” who grew up in the ’50’s and understand the realities of the Soviet Union — Communism and Socialism — as utter failures. Yet opinion surveys say many Millennials and Gen “X” and “Y” young people think these failed systems are okay. I don’t know the actual demographics of American Handgunner readers, but if I had to guess they are mostly over 50. It’s our younger people who should read Connor’s piece and discuss it in an open forum. Naturally, the condition of “open forum” eliminates public schools or even colleges these days. Maybe a family discussion over dinner for those families who still eat together would work.

About 12 years ago, I read a column in the Wall Street Journal suggesting those with children should write brief essays on what it was like when they were young. Over the years, I’ve written nearly 30 short essays. My children seem to like them and I’m hoping each of my eight grandchildren will like them too, at least some day.

I encourage Connor to write more. Not only are they entertaining, but at least “Dramatis Personae” does contain several lessons worthy of note. If some elementary or high school teacher would use it as an assignment with discussion questions, some of those who think communism is good would be given the opportunity to reevaluate. The problems are political correctness and the fact most younger teachers know nothing about Stalin, the Cold War or the horrors of the Gulag system. They could benefit as well.

Joe Cascarelli

Westcliffe, CO

I read an “essay” Joe sent to me. It contained his thoughts about events in his life, how they affected him, their family, their country and more. It’s an excellent idea, and some time, much later, will help to put a personal face on what might otherwise be “just history” to young people. “Hey, Grandpa Joe told us about that …” —RH

Hunting

I enjoy your Insider Tips videos and Handgunner as well. I also like your courage to speak out. I was thinking about John Richmond’s email (Speakout, May/June 2017) and his calling the killing of animals immoral. This comment shows just how far we’ve come from the position of accepting truth as absolute, to one’s opinion becoming god-like. To say something is immoral naturally implies a universal standard of right and wrong exists which we all agree on. This used to be the case but is no longer accepted. So how can one argue something is actually immoral. Socially unacceptable maybe, but not immoral. What standard do these self-righteous snobs (I can call him that even if you can’t) appeal to. They are actually the most immoral among us, bringing humans down to the level of animals.

Hunting and philosophy are a little “out of range” for Handgunner but just thought I’d vent a little. I believe a lot of people enjoy your putting the run on guys like that so keep it up. Give ’em both barrels.

Keith and Lisa Bugden

Via email

Greatest Generation

I was sad to read the letter by Will Dabbs (Speakout, Nov/Dec) about the passing of Eddie Robinson. I first read about him in the Jan/Feb 2015 issue about him putting clear Plexiglass grips on his 1911 during WWII to show a photo of his wife. Recently, a woman brought in a Colt 1911 to my shop to sell because her husband had passed away. It had a pair of clear grips on it also and I did not understand the idea behind it, until I read the first article about Mr. Robinson. This woman’s gun did not have a picture beneath it, but now I understand. Thank you for your service Mr. Robinson.

Mike Toney

L.B. Toney’s Alamo Gunshop

The passing of Eddie Robinson left me with a heavy heart. I looked back at the Nov/Dec 2015 issue and re-read Will Dabb’s article, “True Love, Total War.” A true American hero has passed. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Robinson and her family.

Ralph Fretta

Via email

Thanks for your thoughtful notes. I took the liberty of sending them along to Will Dabbs and he assured me he would share your letters with the family. I know they will appreciate your kindness. —RH

Mis-Direction?

I’m writing to express my concern for the direction American Handgunner is taking regarding the subject matter in some articles. A recent feature article entitled “Grass Roots Grinds!” (March/April, 2017) extols the virtues of Habilis Bush Tools. Another column in this same issue entitled “Gun-Guys Can Like Cats Too” is a cutesy story about cats.

The problem I have with both of these articles is they don’t belong in a handgun magazine. I subscribe for information pertaining to handguns. Let’s refrain from publishing articles not germane to the subject of American Handgunner.

Mike Callahan

Via email

Mike, Handgunner covers everything having to do with handguns and related things, including our lifestyles, friends, family, dogs, cats (do you have a pet?), old cars, ammo, reloading, knives (bet you carry a knife?), gun stories, antiques, history, defensive shooting, targets, gunsmithing, tinkering — and lots of other stuff. It’s all tied together, it’s what we all do, love, like, wish for at times, regret selling, like to share, will to our children and much, much more.

Think about it for a sec if you would. If we just wrote about guns (and not the people and what we all do as part of that story) things would get boring fast. Guns are just plastic, steel and wood and can’t tell their story without our help.

Add in those people, their families, pets, history, dreams, what they do, what they like, what they don’t like, hobbies (maybe even outside of guns), and more — and suddenly the story gets much more interesting.

I think today too many “gun” magazines are dry, lifeless, predictable and uninspiring. It’s likely why most are suffering and we’re doing fine in a tough market. We laugh, get sad when a loved animal dies, mist-up when we think about the first gun we got, enjoy it when a daughter takes that first deer and otherwise express our human side. Guns are fun, and we cover plenty of them. But the related things are the stuff life is made of and all part of what we do too, isn’t it? Why not add it in?

I appreciate an open mind to it all. The vast majority of readers love our diversity of topics — our “human” side, if you will. And, if you don’t, it’s easy to turn the page on that article, and still enjoy the other features. —RH

Ugly As A Mud Hut

Tell Duke the Beretta Storm Carbine is not “ugly as a mud hut” (“Pistol-Caliber Carbines,” Nov/Dec 2017) but one of the sweetest shooters I’ve ever had for plinking fun. With the recoil of a .22 and the enhanced ballistics of a 9mm in a longer barrel, the Storm is a perfect home defense weapon.

Italians don’t make anything ugly — clothing, cars or guns! Of all the gun magazines I read, Handgunner is my favorite!

Jay Sabatucci

Via email

Another Winner

I was the giveaway winner (Nov/Dec 2016) and couldn’t believe it! I won the SIG SAUER P320RX with Romeo1 sight, 300 rounds of SIG V-Crown Hollow Points, Starkey Soundgear and Keybar. I’ve never won anything in my 67 years of life, until now. When I first received your letter my wife thought it was a scam, and frankly I kind of did also. After a couple of days I gave Jazz Jimenez from your office a call — not the number printed on the letter, but a number from the magazine — as I was still thinking it was a scam. Sure enough after talking to Jazz my fears were laid to rest. It was true, I won!

I want to say just how smoothly everything went, from getting everything in the mail to picking up my new pistol today at my gun store (“Adventure Outdoors” in Smyrna, Georgia). You guys are a real class act, and I look forward every month to reading your magazine from cover to cover.

Ralph F. Pascale

Via email

Thanks, Ralph! Jazz loves working with the winners and confessed to me the other day she keeps making new friends. “Shooters are the nicest people!” she said. She’s right. —RH

Gunsmithing Stories

Really enjoy Roy’s columns in the Insider. The “bench” adventures are especially great reading.

John McGuire

Via email

Yes please continue with the gunsmithing stories. As I have become a bit more gray I find I enjoy working on my guns and seeing what I can do to improve or personalize my toys almost as much as shooting them.

From B.J. Spaulding’s Eye Phone

I know what it is now, you guys don’t just write gun articles, you all tell us stories without us even realizing it. That’s why I like it, I feel like a good storyteller is telling me a whopper and I always just listen and enjoy! Keep up those gunsmithing adventure capers too. I don’t do anything like that as I’d round off all the edges and use a belt grinder while doing it. But it’s fun — and amazing — to see what guys who have actual talent can do! So I shouldn’t be using a rock to polish those scratches out, eh?

Carlos K. Gonzalez

Via email

Browning Hi-Power

I enjoyed the article on famous Browning Hi-Power shootings (Ayoob Files, Sept/Oct 2017). Another Hi-Power, more notorious for its owner than any specific shooting, was the apparently gold-plated pistol taken from Moammar Ghadaffi when he was seized by Libyan rebels. Videos of the incident tend to be blurry, but it’s not too hard to identify the gun.

John P.

Toronto, Canada

Hearing All Sides

I’m someone who has very little respect for anyone on the far right or far left. Nothing positive ever results when neither side of an issue refuses to acknowledge the right of others to hold different opinions. There’s no place for anyone to lecture others on how they should think. An intelligent discussion almost always helps everyone.

I wanted to say how much respect I have for Handgunner’s decision to be open-minded and willing to share differing views. This may be hypocritical, but people in your Speakout section who damn the opinions of others are the problem. My parents taught me never to believe or respect anyone who claimed to have all the answers.

Rob

Via email

Ankle Guns

Just finished your article about ankle holsters (Insider, July/Aug 2017). As usual, I enjoyed it and thought it a good idea to cover the pros and cons of this type of carry, especially for people who might have been wondering if they should give it a try. One thing you didn’t mention, likely because not many do, is the fact people who use wheelchairs often find it a handy way to carry a pistol. I certainly do. Just like when driving, the pistol on your ankle is handy. Sitting in a wheelchair is basically the same thing and the gun is right there at your fingertips. Make sure your pants aren’t too short, then ankle carry is a truly fine way to carry sitting.

Love the magazine and always enjoy the Insider as I never know what you’ll be writing about next!

Robert Hickey

Destrehan, LA

Taffin’s Fault

Dammit Taffin! For more than 35 years I’ve gotten along just fine without having anything to do with the .357 cartridge and guns chambered for it. I’ve had no use for the dang cartridge and was quite content divesting myself of any handguns I had in that caliber. Then my Dad passed and left me this ugly Ruger 61/2″ New Model Blackhawk. I don’t know where he got it, from one of his ex-wives who needed some money, I think. I doubt he ever shot it because he was always trying to swap it off. The bluing is holster-worn, the stocks and grip frame looks like someone pounded rocks with it, the rear sight is busted, and instead of a U-notch it has an L-shaped one and someone painted finger nail polish on the front sight. And according to Ruger, the serial number doesn’t jive with new models.

But here you are in the July/August issue with articles about “Sensible Heavy-Bullet Sixgun Loads” and “Playin’ Favorites: .357 Magnum.” So fine, after a few years of it sitting in a box, now I just had to take it to the range with a box of cartridges my brother bought for his Scandium J-Frame — with one bullet missing, ha! And, wouldn’t you know it, the dang Ruger shoots too accurately to get rid of! Now I have to fix the bluing, find a rear sight, look into new stocks and a grip frame and decide whether to refresh the finger nail polish or strip it off. Spending money on a dad-blasted pistol I never wanted to begin with! Anybody have any extra red finger nail polish?

I still might respect you, though, but you’re costing me money!

Don Willey

Via email

And …

I enjoyed reading John Taffin’s article on .357’s. I was especially interested in the section where he talks about conversions. I bought a .357 Ruger Blackhawk in 1972 but did not care for the aluminum grip frame. John had a brass grip frame from a Super Blackhawk installed on his. I went another way. I found the grip frame from an Old Army Stainless steel (the black powder model) would interchange, so I went that way. The KXY-3 Grip Frame fitted perfectly but required some “match polishing” to make the grip frame flush with the frame. With some fine files and some polishing, it ended up fitting very nicely. It works out fine and makes the revolver a little heavier too. It has a nice fine stainless finish that will not rust.

I don’t believe the .357 Blackhawk in stainless steel came out until the introduction of the New Model (with the transfer bar). There are some differences between the Old Model and the New Model so a stainless steel grip frame off a New Model stainless .357 Blackhawk will not work.

C.O. Smith

San Diego, CA

Ruger SR1911

I recently purchased a Ruger SR1911 lightweight commander in 9mm. My purchase was prompted by my fondness for the 9mm and also for the 1911. After reading John Taffin’s article (“A Tale of Two Nines,” May/June 2017), my decision was made. When I first fired the pistol I noticed the recoil spring felt far too light. I spoke to Ruger and they confirmed the recoil spring is 10 pounds and might be too light for my ammo. I’ve chronographed my reloads at 1,180 fps which, while not a light target load is certainly not +P. Ruger currently does not sell replacement recoil springs for the 9mm commander and did not suggest a replacement weight.

I spoke to Wolff Springs and they advised I should work up the recoil spring weight until I experienced malfunctions, then back off 2 pounds and that should be the correct weight. I tried 12, 14 and finally 16 pounds. The gun runs fine with all of them, and definitely feels better with the heavier springs. I’ve yet to experience any malfunctions.

With the 16-pound spring the ejected shells fall about five or six feet away into a close group. With the lower weight springs the ejected shells fall progressively farther away, as you’d expect. I’ve read a light recoil spring can beat up a pistol. If the pistol is running reliably, can the heavier spring weight damage the pistol, or is heavier better?

As always, thanks for your expertise and also for the best gun mag ever published.

Jack Walsh

Reading, PA

Jack, I reached out to Ted Yost, who writes our Pistolsmithing column. Ted said: “A properly set-up Commander in 9mm should run well with a 16-pound spring. A Government works fine with a 13- or 14-pound spring.” So there you go. —RH

African Hunting

I read with interest the letter from Terry Wintroub (Speak Out, July/Aug 2017). It’s interesting he seems to despise the taking of the life of an animal, as I read what he says about the photography and shooting. To assuage some of his feelings, he should know in Africa, where much big game is taken, I’m told the animal is left for the natives. Many natives live in impoverished areas, and that animal — all of it — serves as food used to feed the otherwise impoverished villagers.

I love to go hunting and shooting. So to the extent Handgunner, or any similar magazine shows the results of a hunting expedition, it’s merely showing one aspect of shooting. That often results in a benefit for others as they can see what animals are taken, see the hunters’ equipment and more.

One of my closest friends was an avid hunter at one time. He announced very recently he no longer desires to take the life of any animal. But he sure loves to shoot. We go to the outdoor rifle and pistol range quite frequently, where he enjoys shooting, and he shoots very well.

So while that letter writer might object to hunting, he should remember hunting is only one aspect of the hobby. Like so many hobbies, a shooting magazine, as opposed to a hunting magazine, shows many facets, and it would seem hunting is only one facet. Those opposed to this pursuit should at least respect those who are interested, and simply turn the page.

Stuart Home

Via emai

And …

When you get down to brass tacks, living in the city destroys habitat, sending more animals to an area too small to support the animals, thus, some animals die. Take Whidbey Island, Washington. Deer overpopulation not only puts the animal at risk, it puts the public at risk. I can’t tell you how many deer I’ve seen in the ditch between Clinton and Oak Harbor. That’s not only inhumane, but wasteful in my eyes. I have also actually heard people spout their anti-hunting rhetoric while chewing on a nice piece of grass fed beef! Eating meat supports the killing of — animals.

I would also like to thank the entire team at Handgunner for the consistently entertaining magazine y’all put together.

Gregory Acres

Via email

Too Many Holsters!

I was reading your “Carry Options” article (Nov/Dec, 2017) and I could not help but laugh. I wasn’t laughing at you, my laughter stems from me purchasing, over the years, at least a few thousand dollars-worth of holsters for my carry guns. In your article I replaced the statement “What were they thinking?” with “What was I thinking?” After all of those holsters, bellybands, shirt holsters, etc., I have limited my options to about two holsters. I’m glad I can laugh at myself for spending all of that money, but I guess I wouldn’t have been able to find my optimum holster/s without trying it first.

Thank you for a great magazine!

Michael Berg

Via email

