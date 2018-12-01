Speak Out Jan/Feb 2019

Ayoob Files Push-Back

I hope you publish my letter on the Daniel Shaver shooting (Ayoob Files, Sept/Oct 2018). All Ayoob did was try to justify the “not guilty” verdict for Brailsford. An innocent man is dead at the hands of police, and Ayoob lays it all at the feet of the dead man. How can we prevent these if we do not analyze what the police may have done wrong? Under tremendous pressure to change his testimony, Officer Brian Elmore still testified he did not think Shaver posed a risk. Also, all five reports written by the officers there did not mention Shaver cried and begged for his life. The judge was surprised this fact was left out. Only Langley testified he did not shoot because Brailsford was in the way. No testimony was given to say Brailsford was the “designated lethal cover” and two other officers had a clear sight and line of fire but did not shoot — even though they saw Shaver move his right hand. Also, Ayoob’s statement that officers are taught to “watch the hands” and armed citizens are wise to follow this advice, should have been qualified. The USDOJ is still looking at this. “Lessons Learned” was extremely disappointing in preventing similar occurrences. As I have said, police can learn to do things better.



Jim Santory

Via email



I sent Mr. Santory’s letter to Mas for a response:



In a case like this, what another officer thought necessary carries much less weight than what the officer who fired thought was necessary. It was important to explain why the jury acquitted. That’s why the phrase “Issues and Answers” appeared in bold in the article.



People with agendas and confir-mation bias rebel against things that change their first impression. The details didn’t come out until trial, and that left a lot of people who’d only been exposed to one side of the story a long time to stew about it.



Remember the ’70s B-movie, Ulzana’s Raid? When I was young, cowboys had white hats, and they and the cavalry saved the helpless from evil savages. “Cowboys and Indians” equaled “Good Guys versus Bad Guys.” By the ’70s when Ulzana’s Raid came out, the current politically correct meme had become the opposite: the cowboys and cavalry were Imperialist monsters, and the Native Americans were innocent victims. One film critic, Joan Baez, wrote the movie correctly portrayed savagery and innocent victimhood on both sides, and the lightweight Yuppies dumped a chorus of approbation on her for that.



Another film critic, Charles Taylor, later came to the first critic’s defense on that. He wrote, “What she had actually done was to demonstrate the ability to hold two contradictory thoughts in her head at the same time.”



If you think about it, we get so wrapped up in good guy versus bad guy we can’t accept the concept of a terrible mistake in which good guy shoots good guy, and we feel a need to declare one of them the bad guy to put our world-view back in order. I think a lot of that was going on in the case in question.



I didn’t write the article to justify Brailsford’s acquittal, but to explain it. “Justifiable homicide” can generally be interpreted as “The guy who got shot damn well deserved it.” I see this tragic incident as more of an “excusable homicide,” meaning “It shouldn’t have happened, but any reasonable person who stood in Brailsford’s position and knew what he knew, would very likely have made the same mistake.”



Cop or civilian, remember, the standard is “You don’t have to be right, but you do have to be reasonable.” For those who haven’t read the article under discussion, it can be found here: https://americanhandgunner.com/youre-f-ed-a-shooting-in-mesa/. —Mas Ayoob