Speak Out May/June 2018

What You Carry

I reread the article on what you folks carry (Mar/April 2016) and was struck by the fact not one of you carries a backup using the same caliber and magazine as your primary gun. Then if “diplomacy fails” and your firearm malfunctions you still have that mag/ammo from the malfunctioning firearm available for use in your backup if need be! Perhaps an article updating your carry options to something like a G17/26, etc. is a good idea? What other options are out there like this from Sig, etc. for the two-is-one crowd? Having said that I admit I only normally carry a single G42 and a spare mag. I augment it with two Benchmade folders. My wife being a retired paramedic/LEO carries essentially the same G42. So we back each other up and I travel with my own paramedic! We chose these guns for us because she is 5'10" and 120 lbs. so she finds it very hard given current female fashion to conceal anything much bigger! Yeah I too said I’d never carry a .380 but with the extra grip length from the Pearce extension this thing shoots accurately 25 yds with no problem.



Jac Elder

Colorado



I think the trouble (other than with a .380) is a “back-up” using the same mags as the primary gun is still a pretty big gun. Like the “big and little” Glocks, the “little” one ain’t that little! Also, in over 24 years of being a cop, I’ve never heard of two cops swapping ammo or something like that. And I’ve never heard of anyone, ever, needing to use their “primary” gun ammo for a back-up gun or vice-versa. The vast majority of personal defense shootings don’t need a reload (as a matter of fact, I can’t think of a “citizen” type defensive shooting requiring a reload but will ask Mas), so I think simply having a back-up already puts you miles ahead of someone who doesn’t. I’m honestly more concerned with my primary gun going down (breaking) than running out of ammo. I always carry a reload for my primary gun and usually a reload for the back up too.



Some may say paranoid, but I like to say “careful” is all.

My own wife is also a retired cop and if someone tries anything, I know for a fact I’ll get knocked out of the way by her since she’ll want the first go at the bad guy! —RH