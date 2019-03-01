Lend A Hand
Through FMG’s Do-It-Yourself Gunsmithing Guide
Put This DIY Tool To Work For Your Business-Building Plan
The DIY GUNS Special Edition is for gun enthusiasts who want to tackle taking care of their own guns but thought it was beyond their reach.
They’ll learn the ins and outs of repairing, maintaining and building everything from GLOCKs to flintlocks. The GIANT edition will cover all the tips and tools needed along with in-depth articles explaining how to do such things as stipple a grip frame, cold blue steel and build a blackpowder gun from a kit, as well as advice from some of today’s top gunsmiths.
Here’s a look at what will be inside:
• Send in the Clones GLOCK Build
• Adjusting Fixed Sight Guns
• Traditions Flintlock Build
• Learn How To Use a Reloader
• Color Case Hardening at Home
• Tips & Tricks for Your Gun Projects
• Polishing Buggered Screw Heads
• Phantom Jig 1911 Build
• Selecting Your Small Machine Tools
• Metal Checkering Made Easy
• Gun Honing Stones
• Chop Your Lever Gun
• And MORE!
Rounding out the issue is an informative buyer’s guide of tools and gear as well as a custom gunsmith guide.
Reserve your ad space in the 2019 American Handgunner DIY GUNS Special Edition
Deadline: April 5, 2019
FMG Special Editions Offer:
• Over 70,000 Copies Distributed by Curtis Circulation Company, the leading national distributor of magazines
• Walmart store distribution
• $12.95 cover price equals long-term retention
• Ad rates a fraction of regular issue rates
• Online sales months after shelf life expires
• Bonus digital version distribution online
• Responsive and engaged readership
• 64 years of educating, entertaining and finding buyers for what you’re selling
Big impact. Big results. Little cost.
FMG Special Editions represent the best advertising branding value available.
Discover how little effort and budget it takes to be part of this GIANT issue.
