Lend A Hand

Put This DIY Tool To Work For Your Business-Building Plan

The DIY GUNS Special Edition is for gun enthusiasts who want to tackle taking care of their own guns but thought it was beyond their reach.



They’ll learn the ins and outs of repairing, maintaining and building everything from GLOCKs to flintlocks. The GIANT edition will cover all the tips and tools needed along with in-depth articles explaining how to do such things as stipple a grip frame, cold blue steel and build a blackpowder gun from a kit, as well as advice from some of today’s top gunsmiths.