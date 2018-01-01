Speer Ammunition Gold Dot

Speer has expanded its Gold Dot Personal Protection line to include 10mm Auto. The 200-grain loads feature the company’s Uni-Cor method; the jacket is bonded to the core one molecule at a time to virtually eliminate core-jacket separation, thus creating an accurate, tough and consistent hollow point. Speer has also released the Speer Handloading Manual No. 15 for the new year. It features updated recipes with the latest propellants for more than 130 cartridges.

(800) 379-1732

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/speer-ammunition