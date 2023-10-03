Enhance Your Night Operations

Night vision technology has rapidly evolved over the past decades. The Armasight BNVD-40 Gen 3 Pinnacle Night Vision Goggle exemplifies this evolution, merging cutting-edge technology with an ergonomic design that caters to both professionals and enthusiasts operating in low-light environments.

The Gen 3 Pinnacle BNVD-40 Night Vision binocular is exclusively available with Ghost White Phosphor Image Intensifier Tubes, the preferred choice of elite special operators across the globe, and comes equipped with a built-in infrared (IR) illuminator. Their unique dual-tube design offers users an added advantage of in-depth perception and a significant edge in situational awareness, making it an invaluable tool when navigating or conducting tasks in the dark.

The Generation 3 Pinnacle Image Intensifier Tubes are renowned for producing clearer, brighter images with minimal noise. Complementing this is the manual gain control, a feature that allows users to tweak the brightness level of the image based on their surrounding conditions, ensuring utmost clarity. If the ambient light level exceeds the limits of the BNVD, the automatic protective system will shut off the Image Intensifier Tubes to prevent damage while observing under changing light conditions.