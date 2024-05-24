Fast And Secure Sight Installation

If you do any work on your own handguns, I’m sure you’ve either changed out sights or wanted to. The normal routine is to find sights you like, then grab a punch and hammer and wang away at the rear sight on your slide. What comes next are often shrewd lessons in using the right tools, the importance of having the skills needed and on how to repair damage to the rear sight and slide. And yes, I know all that from plenty of personal experience.

While the old “punch and hammer” method can sometimes work, today’s sights are often pressed by the factory using a mechanical press. If you try to pound them off with a punch (whether brass, nylon or even hardwood), you’ll likely end up with buggered-up sight sides, bent front blades and/or compromised dovetail cuts. The drill here is that if it takes more than a slight “tappy-tap-tap” to get the sight moving, it’s time to stop.

The world of sight pushers runs the gamut from simple to complicated enough to require an engineering degree to figure out and put to work. XS Sights recently entered the arena with a rock-solid, all-metal, simple and effective sight tool for GLOCKs — arguably the most popular semi-auto around. Stock GLOCK sights are plastic and can wear, break or become distorted. XS offers a wide range of steel replacements for GLOCK and has been marketing them for years. But alas, changing sights can still be a challenge for most shooters. The new XS GUNSMITH-Series Sight Pusher solves that problem handily.