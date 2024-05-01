XS R3D 2.0 Sight Tech

Clearly, this particular sight upgrade is equipped for low-light shooting, with Tritium vials in the front sight and two additional lamps flanking the notch in the rear sight. That’s relatively easy, and there are lots of aftermarket options that glow in the dark. What’s more difficult is designing sights that leap into your vision under any lighting conditions.

These have standard Tritium vials in the rear sight, noticeably smaller than the front, to easily distinguish between front and rear dots in dark conditions. The large Tritium front sight, however, is surrounded by a luminescent ring (green in the test sample case) that glows brightly in lighter conditions. You will have no trouble picking it up, especially since its oversized design stretches from one edge of the wide front post to the other.

The rear sight back is serrated to reduce glare on the shooter’s eye, but there’s a more subtle speed-enhancing touch in the way it’s cut. The rear cutout appears to be a square notch, and the top corners are sharp 90-degree angles, as you’d expect. But if you look carefully at the bottom of the “notch” you’ll see the interior corners are slightly rounded. This offers the best of both worlds between precision and speed.

The rounded corners don’t catch your eye, so when the brain is trying to pick up a sight picture, your focus is drawn to the top of the sight (where it should be) to establish proper elevation with the top of the front sight. No distractions from seeing too many corners on which to focus. However, the flat base of the notch, combined with the sharp top corners, also allows precision when you need it. Try it, and you’ll see what I mean — your eye doesn’t get hung up on the rear sight — it’s directed forward with an easy elevation cue from the rear.