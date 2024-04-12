What’s Outside Your Range Bag?

The Right Belt

I’m a stickler for using a proper gun belt, especially for concealed carry. Structure engineered for stability is key, as the right belt must support your gun properly through all conditions — hot, cold, humid or rainy. And, its stability must survive the tests of time and wear and tear.

A proper range belt must do all that … and more. Whether for fun or training and for pure range convenience, you’re more likely to be “geared up” with extra magazine carriers, an outside-the-waistband holster and perhaps a tourniquet or compact med kit. For longer outings, all this with comfort is a big plus, too.

Enter the Maverick Battle Belt. It’s a two-part affair. At home, you thread the non-intimidating inner belt through your pants belt loops. There’s nothing tactical about this and you won’t frighten those you encounter traveling to and from the range. When you get to the shooting area, you wrap the outer belt with mag carriers, holsters and whatever else you like already mounted onto the inner belt. An aggressive hook-and-loop system combined with an industrial-strength buckle keeps the inner and outer belts firmly attached. When it’s time to go home, just rip off the outer belt and dump the whole mess into your shooting back. You’re back to “civilian” belt mode.