Sportear Ghost Stryke Essential

The Ghost Stryke Essential from SportEAR offers up to 8x increase to normal hearing to provide full surround sound to help hear clearly in all environments. With a 12-hour runtime and a rechargeable batter ready after 1.5 hours, users will be able to continue activities without interruption. The Advanced AutoBlocker shuts out all sounds over 85 dB. The Ghost Stryke Essential comes with foam tips to give a 30 dB NRR and silicone tips giving a 22 dB NRR for both extreme and general sound environments.

(866) 422-5502

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/sportear