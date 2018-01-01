Springfield Armory 911

The 911 pistol from Springfield Armory offers small frame shooting with the familiarity of a 1911. Features of the .380 ACP include a 5-lb. trigger with a G10 Trigger shoe from Hogue, an ambidextrous safety, Ameriglo Pro-Glo green tritium front sight and a tactical rack U-notch rear sight. Springfield’s Octo-Grip allows for secure grip without harming clothes if carrying concealed. Four configurations are available: black, stainless, black with green Viridian laser and stainless with green Viridian laser. The 911 has a 2.7-inch barrel and accommodates a flush six-round or seven-round extended magazine.

(800) 680-6866

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/springfield-armory