The Hundred Pacer is a unique folding knife design inspired by a deadly Taiwanese viper with a distinctive “horned” nose. Designed by knife enthusiast Jonny Liao, the Spyderco Hundred Pacer translates the sweeping lines of the snake’s head into a broad, dramatically curved, full-flat-ground blade. Crafted from premium CTS XHP stainless steel, it features a fully accessible Trademark round hole for swift, positive, one-handed opening with either hand.

