Spyderco Shaman

The SHAMAN houses a 3.58-inch CPM S30V blade featuring a high saber grind and prominent unsharpened back bevel. A round hole in the blade facilitates swift, one-handed opening. G10 scales and skeletonized steel liners combine for a sturdy handle. A stonewashed four-position pocket clip provides left- or right-side, tip-up or tip-down carry options for users. The Shaman is available in either a plain edge or fully serrated Spyder Edge blade.

(800) 525-7770

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/spyderco-inc